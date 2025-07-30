What is Love Island's Harry and Shakira's age gap?

30 July 2025, 20:45

Love Island's Harry and Shakira's are back in a couple, but what are their ages?
Love Island's Harry and Shakira's are back in a couple, but what are their ages? Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Wondering, how old Love Island's Shakira is? Or how old Love Island's Harry is? Here's their age gap revealed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

In the final week of Love Island series 12, Harry Cooksley managed to win Shakira Khan back despite being 'exclusive' with Helena Ford.

At the very first recoupling, Shakira coupled up with Harry which meant Sophie Lee was dumped from the island. However, after he put her through a love triangle with Helena, Shakira ended things with Harry.

But after trying to make things work with Conor Phillips, Shakira realised her feelings for Harry were still very strong and when she expressed this to Harry, it turned out he felt the same way...

Now that they're back in a couple and Shakira is quite clearly head-over-heels for Harry, people are wondering what their age gap is since Harry is the eldest islander in the villa.

Harry and Shakira get close after the recoupling
Harry and Shakira get close after the recoupling. Picture: ITV

What is Harry and Shakira's age gap?

Harry and Shakira have an eight-year age gap as Shakira is 22 years old and Harry is 30 years old.

At 30, Harry is the oldest islander in the villa and at 22, Shakira is the youngest. For a little while, Lucy Quinn was the youngest in the villa as she is just 21 years old.

Shakira and Harry also have the biggest age gap out of all the couples in the villa right now.

Harry gets grilled by Shakira's family

Here are the ages of the remaining islanders in the villa:

  • Shakira Khan - 22
  • Ty Isherwood - 23
  • Cach Mercer - 24
  • Megan Forte Clarke - 24
  • Toni Laites - 24
  • Yasmin Pettet - 24
  • Meg Moore - 25
  • Conor Phillips - 25
  • Angel Swift - 26
  • Dejon Noel-Williams - 26
  • Jamie Rhodes - 26
  • Blu Chegini - 26
  • Helena Ford - 29
  • Harry Cooskley - 30
Shakira and Harry are back in a couple together
Shakira and Harry are back in a couple together. Picture: ITV

While Harry might be the oldest in the villa, Helena's dad gave him a nice compliment during the family visits.

After harry apologised to Helena's parents for the way he treated her, Helena's dad asked him how old he is and when he confirmed that he's 30, her dad replied: "You don't look it to be honest."

Half laughing, Helena burst out saying: "Why are you complimenting him? He's just broken my heart!"

Read more Love Island news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Love Island News

Who is coupled up on Love Island 2025?

Who's coupled up with who on Love Island 2025? Series 12's couples revealed

Who has been dumped from Love Island 2025?

Who was dumped from Love Island? Every islander who's left the villa in 2025 so far

Love Island's Billykiss says it's "convenient" that Dejon made Meg his girlfriend

Exclusive: Love Island's Billykiss on if Dejon has a 'game plan'

Love Island's Harrison and Lauren on Aftersun

Are Love Island's Harrison and Lauren still together?

Are Love Island's Tommy and Lucy still together?

Are Love Island's Tommy and Lucy still together?

Hot On Capital

The Summer I Turned Pretty's Christopher Briney calls out Jeremiah's "sleazy" season 3 behaviour

The Summer I Turned Pretty's Christopher Briney calls out Jeremiah's "sleazy" season 3 behaviour
Dumped Love Island star Giorgio set to return in major final week twist

More dumped Love Island stars set to return in major final week twist

What is Shakira from Love Island's ethnicity?

What is Shakira from Love Island’s ethnicity?

Love Island's Emma reveals she and Shakira bonded over their Pakistani heritage

Love Island's Emma reveals surprising thing she and Shakira bonded over

All of Trisha Paytas' kids names explained and what they mean

All of Trisha Paytas' kids names explained and what they mean

Trisha Paytas baby theory explained

The Trisha Paytas 'baby reincarnation theory' explained

Internet

MAFS UK experts Mel, Paul and Charlene

When does Married at First Sight UK start in 2025?

When and what day do new episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty come out?

When do new episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty come out? Release schedule revealed

What time does The Summer I Turned Pretty come out on Prime Video?

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 4 release time: Here's when the next episode comes out
Julia Garner respond to 'gender-swapped' Silver Surfer backlash

Fantastic Four's Julia Garner responds to Silver Surfer ‘gender-swap’ backlash

Have Paramore split? Hayley Williams' new solo music sparks concerns band have split for good

Have Paramore split? Hayley Williams' new solo music sparks concerns over band's future

Love Island star Dejon's family hit back at backlash claiming producers 'cut' their best bits

Love Island star Dejon's family hit back at backlash claiming producers 'cut' their best bits
What is Yasmin from Love Island's ethnicity?

What is Yasmin from Love Island's ethnicity?

Listen to Capital Buzz on Global Player here.

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

The Summer I Turned Pretty drops huge Belly and Jeremiah easter egg with Billie Eilish song

The Summer I Turned Pretty drops huge Belly and Jeremiah easter egg with Billie Eilish song
Dumped Love Island stars confirm split days after leaving villa together

Dumped Love Island stars confirm split days after leaving villa together

Love Island star Toni's mum Leslie [left] and Toni [right]

Love Island star Toni's mum addresses rumours she's 'suing ITV'

Love Island first look sees Shakira pie Harry before being confronted by her mum

Love Island first look sees Harry get 'pied' before being grilled by Shakira's mum

The Summer I Turned Pretty author explains why the show is ending with season 3

The Summer I Turned Pretty author explains why the show is ending with season 3

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour start times: What time does Beyoncé go on stage?

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour start times: What time does Beyoncé go on stage?

More Movies & TV News

Who is Kim Kardashian dating in 2025?

Who is Kim Kardashian dating in 2025?

Love Island first look shows Helena confronts Harry about his past flirty conversations during Grafties clips

Love Island first look sees Helena confront Harry in dramatic conversation

Lauren's promo image and talking to Harrison.

Love Island's Lauren defends Harrison over Women's Aid statement

Jeremiah's ending in The Summer I Turned Pretty might have changed

The Summer I Turned Pretty's Gavin Casalegno hints Jeremiah's ending might be different

Love Island's Shakira Khan crying and pictured with Conor

Love Island's Shakira 'threatened to quit' show but producers persuaded her to stay

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight Australia

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset