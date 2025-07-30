What is Love Island's Harry and Shakira's age gap?

Love Island's Harry and Shakira's are back in a couple, but what are their ages? Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Wondering, how old Love Island's Shakira is? Or how old Love Island's Harry is? Here's their age gap revealed.

In the final week of Love Island series 12, Harry Cooksley managed to win Shakira Khan back despite being 'exclusive' with Helena Ford.

At the very first recoupling, Shakira coupled up with Harry which meant Sophie Lee was dumped from the island. However, after he put her through a love triangle with Helena, Shakira ended things with Harry.

But after trying to make things work with Conor Phillips, Shakira realised her feelings for Harry were still very strong and when she expressed this to Harry, it turned out he felt the same way...

Now that they're back in a couple and Shakira is quite clearly head-over-heels for Harry, people are wondering what their age gap is since Harry is the eldest islander in the villa.

Harry and Shakira get close after the recoupling. Picture: ITV

What is Harry and Shakira's age gap?

Harry and Shakira have an eight-year age gap as Shakira is 22 years old and Harry is 30 years old.

At 30, Harry is the oldest islander in the villa and at 22, Shakira is the youngest. For a little while, Lucy Quinn was the youngest in the villa as she is just 21 years old.

Shakira and Harry also have the biggest age gap out of all the couples in the villa right now.

Harry gets grilled by Shakira's family

Here are the ages of the remaining islanders in the villa:

Shakira Khan - 22

Ty Isherwood - 23

Cach Mercer - 24

Megan Forte Clarke - 24

Toni Laites - 24

Yasmin Pettet - 24

Meg Moore - 25

Conor Phillips - 25

Angel Swift - 26

Dejon Noel-Williams - 26

Jamie Rhodes - 26

Blu Chegini - 26

Helena Ford - 29

Harry Cooskley - 30

Shakira and Harry are back in a couple together. Picture: ITV

While Harry might be the oldest in the villa, Helena's dad gave him a nice compliment during the family visits.

After harry apologised to Helena's parents for the way he treated her, Helena's dad asked him how old he is and when he confirmed that he's 30, her dad replied: "You don't look it to be honest."

Half laughing, Helena burst out saying: "Why are you complimenting him? He's just broken my heart!"

