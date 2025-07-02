Love Island's Harry responds to claims that he had a 'secret girlfriend' before the villa

2 July 2025, 11:14

Love Island's Harry responds to viral rumour he had a 'secret girlfriend' before the villa
Love Island's Harry responds to viral rumour he had a 'secret girlfriend' before the villa.

Love Island's Harry Cooksley has responded to claims that he had a girlfriend when he entered the villa.

Islander Harry Cooksley has been been giving viewers what they want...DRAMA. Not just drama inside the villa but outside the villa, as it's now been revealed that before joining the show he reportedly dumped a girl, telling her he was going to Bali, Indonesia.

When the Love Island 2025 cast was announced, a rumour began to circulate about Harry's relationship status suggesting he had a girlfriend or was dating up until very recently.

This was seemingly confirmed in an interview with the tabloids, as the girl he had been allegedly dating called him a "liar" saying: “I was dating Harry until the moment he sat on the flight going to Love Island."

She continued: “He told me he was going to Bali and I genuinely thought we had a future together, but no. He is a huge manipulator and I’m not the only girl he’s done this too.”

Harry is on Love Island 2025
Harry is on Love Island 2025.

She claimed other girls started reaching out to her it turned out "he was dating a few people at once.”

Before jetting to the Love Island villa Harry allegedly called her for three hours telling her he was going to Bali to "to build a life for our family".

She said the revelation of Harry being in Love Island has made her feel "heartbroken", as she added: “I’ve never cried so much and felt so blindsided and lied to like this from another human being.”

Harry making his move on Shakira again, after ditching her for Yasmin.
Harry is in a couple with Shakira again.

Speaking to The Tab prior to the villa, Harry actually admitted that there is an element of truth to what’s been said BUT assured there was “nothing serious” going on with anyone he was dating before the show.

He said: “I couldn’t tell anyone I was dating that I was going on the show.” Which is a common precaution, as contestants are under strict instruction to keep being part of the cast secret.

Harry concluded that he was casually dating someone but said they weren't in a relationship and insisted “it wasn’t a dumping".

Fans of the show are now hoping one of the girls he dated before the villa might make an appearance in Casa Amor.

