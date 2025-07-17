Love Island star Harry's staggering football earnings explained
17 July 2025, 20:45
When he's not entertaining us on Love Island, you'll find professional footballer Harry Cooksley, enjoying his salary at Farnham Town FC.
Over the year's we met countless semi-professional and professional footballers on Love Island, but this year's Harry Cooksley might just top the list when it comes to earnings.
Since joining Farnham Town FC in 2023, the non-league midfielder, has played a key role in two championship wins and plenty of memorable social media moments for the club.
The team hasn't been shy about supporting Harry's Love Island journey so far. But it’s a standout video from last year that's really grabbed our attention - as it appears to reveal Harry’s football salary (and trust us, it’s wild).
In a video posted last year entitled, "How much our non-league footballers PAID!?", Farnham FC manager Paul Johnson, is asked the importance of having a player who can "create moments" when discussing Harry.
He replied: “Yeah, that’s why we brought him in. That’s where seven grand a week goes on Cooksley, the others players play for nothing!"
He joked at the end: "The ones who are judging the budget, that's where it is, that's what we pay for!"
It appears Paul was suggesting the budget for players is £7K a week and because Harry is so good, he takes it all. This is obviously not true because the players all take a cut.
With this in mind we don't know the exact figure Harry takes home weekly. But if it were true it would mean Harry is earning a whopping £28,000 a month, which is a huge £336,000 a year.
The £7000 claim hasn't gone unquestioned, as one individual commented on the vide: "7k a week? HOWWWW" And another penned: "They hiring?"
Although this may be shocking to fans, in a Youtube video shared by the club, players shared that it's common for non-league teams to hire specific talent to drive up the value of the team - and Harry is one of them.
Since being in the villa, Harry hasn't mentioned much about his football career but in a conversation with Casa bombshell Rheo she asked him: "Do you still play football sometimes?"
He responded: "Yeah I play semi-pro. I don't know what I'd do without it. I just love the competition."
