7 July 2025, 15:02

Why did Love Island's Harry and Emma split and how long were they together? Picture: ITV

By Lily Bell

Islander Harry was met with an unEXpected surprise with the arrival of his ex Emma...here's everything we know about their relationship and breakup.

If Harry Cooksley's mission before entering the Love Island villa was to create chaos left, right, and centre...he's succeeded. His journey in the villa has everyone glued to their seats.

And it's only going to get more chaotic for Harry, with the recent arrival of his ex-girlfriend Emma as a Casa Amor girl.

Why did Love Island's Harry and Emma split?

Since being on the show, Harry hasn't shared too much on why they split up, only that the "E" tattoo on his left wrist is a reference to her initials. However, it seems as though Emma has been more willing to share information...

How long were Love Island's Harry and Emma together?

Before entering the villa, Emma from Norwich, was asked about her previous relationships. She told ITV: "Harry is my ex boyfriend. Harry and I had been together for four years".

She continued: "But unfortunately we broke up because he was misbehaving". And this won't come as a surprise to viewers who've watched his antics in the villa.

Emma and Harry catching up in Casa Amor.
Emma and Harry catching up in Casa Amor. Picture: ITV

Trying to learn any information about their relationship has been difficult, as both of them have wiped any images of each other on social media. Howeve, a tabloid was quick to find an image from 2022 of them cosied up before it was deleted.

The image shows them smiling during a sunset selfie with in matching baseball caps emblazoned with their initials, Emma's bearing an "E" and Harry's bearing an "H".

However, Emma did make it clear that she had her eye on a few guys in the villa with Conor, Harrison and Ben all making up her "top three". So it's obvious that Harry would have to work hard in hopes of a reconciliation.

Harry and Emma in the Love Island villa
Harry and Emma in the Love Island villa. Picture: ITV

Fans were left on a cliffhanger last night in a game of truth or dare where Harry confirmed that he's more attracted to Emma than his partner Helena.

Hopefully we'll learn more tonight as it's been rumoured they discuss their history and what it’s like being in Casa Amor together. We can't wait!

Harry and Harrison make shocking revelations in Truth or Dare | Love Island 2025

