18 July 2025, 12:44

Love Island fans fume as Harry and Emma's 'game plan' is revealed. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island's Harry and Emma have viewers convinced they entered the villa with a game plan.

In recent years, Love Island has become no stranger to reuniting exes but never usually for the better. Think Grace Jackson and Joey Essex, Callum Jones and Molly Smith, and now Harry Cooksley and Emma Munro.

Harry was an OG on this year's lineup and he was causing chaos in the villa from the offset but things were only made more intense when his ex of four years, Emma, turned up during Casa Amor. It was revealed that the 'E' tattooed on his wrist, which he had said was for his late Nan, was for Emma, showing just how serious their relationship had been.

But upon her arrival Emma seemingly wanted nothing to do with Harry and grilled him for his behaviour on the show. She even revealed how he'd cheated on her in her own home when they'd dated, so a reunion did not appear to be on the cards whatsoever.

However, this all changed during Thursday night's episode (17th July), and fans are not happy about it.

Harry and Emma chat after Emma's night in The Hideaway
Harry and Emma chat after Emma's night in The Hideaway. Picture: ITV

After Emma spent a night in The Hideaway with Boris Vidovic, Harry pulled her for a chat to ask about it and things quickly turned flirty.

The pair appeared to talk in riddles, but fans still picked up on what they were hinting at. Talking about getting back together, Emma said: "I think people would love to see..."

To which Harry replied: "I know exactly what you're thinking.

Emma then asked him to "play ball" and he responded: "Do you reckon? What and then you just bomb me off?"

She followed up with: "No, I could never... we're stuck for life."

"Did we really come on Love Island to get back together?" Harry asked.

Harry and Emma looking back on as they get flirty on Love Island

Emma then joked about them having a lovely few weeks together before the show ended and Harry went on to say he can't compare anyone too her, confessing he still loves her.

The pair then joked about what was next for their relationship, saying they'll see each other "in bed" back home. They then started speaking about Emma's house that's up for sale. Harry remarked that they would take the house off the market and quipped that they'd 'chuck a load of cash at it' when they leave the villa.

Emma then noted if they win they'd have the £50K cask prize to use.

Emma went on to tell Helena that Harry is in still love with her
Emma went on to tell Helena that Harry is in still love with her. Picture: ITV

After the scenes were aired, fans were furious with many suggesting this was their game plan all along.

One Love Island fan took to X to say: "So emma has just admitted that she thinks her and Harry should rekindle because she thinks thats what the public want to see FYI...we don't & it won't help you win."

Another suggested: "i genuinely believe emma and harry are just in an open relationship and have gone on the show for funsies."

Someone else penned: "i have a feeling Emma and Harry never broke up i’m not gonna lie."

And a fourth wrote: "actually starting to believe the agenda that emma and harry came in as a couple just to get the 50k"

