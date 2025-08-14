Love Island’s Harry reveals why he will never go "exclusive" with Shakira

14 August 2025

Harry's promo image and pictured cuddling Shakira in the dressing room.
Harry reveals why he doesn't plan to go exclusive with Shakira. Picture: ITV

By Lily Bell

Harry has revealed that he doesn’t ever plan to go exclusive with Shakira and takes a swipe at his fellow co-stars.

Love Island star Harry Cooksley has revealed on a podcast that he doesn't intend to go exclusive with Shakira Khan now that the show's finished.

Harry had a rollercoaster journey in the villa, having spent most of his time coupled up with Helena Ford, only to break it off and rekindle with Shakira in the final weeks. When the duo left the villa they were the only couple who didn't make things exclusive, with Shakira saying they were in "no rush".

Having returned to the outside world, Harry has not only responded to claims he was dating Montana Brown's friend before the villa, but he's spoken out about his relationship label with Shakira.

Harry Cooksley and Joe Baggs pictured together wearing cowboy hats.
Harry appeared on Joe Baggs' podcast Not My Bagg. Picture: Instagram

On the podcast Not My Bagg, host Joe Baggs asks Harry what his current label is with Shakira and if they were now exclusive. Harry responded: “No, we haven't (labelled ourselves exclusive), I think that's just a villa thing. If I'm honest with you."

He continued: "The thing for us would be boyfriend and girlfriend. Obviously we're not there yet. But it's never going to be, do you want to be exclusive with me?"

Harry added that he "only has eyes for her", and has "no interest" in getting to know anyone else which we imagine Shakira is glad to hear.

EXCLUSIVE: Harry On MESSY Love Island Journey, Relationship Status With Shakira & LAVISH Lifestyle!

Joe then asked Harry his thoughts when couples like Yasmin Pettet and Jamie Rhodes, become exclusive in the final days of the show, when it's clear no more bombshells would enter. Harry responded: "I'm not too sure. I think we could have easily done that as well.

He continued: "But like I said, I think the exclusive thing is more for the show, like, if bombshells are coming in, you say: 'I'm exclusive'." Harry jokingly admitted that the exclusive label "didn't really apply to [him]", poking fun at his own womaniser antics in the villa.

It seems fans are liking this new side to Harry describing him as a "changed man". One person commented: "I disliked him in love island 🏝 but I am warming to him now and I agree with what he said all this exclusive nonsense..."

Another penned: "A man will only ever change for the right woman ❤️."

