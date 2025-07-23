Love Island first looks shows Harry making shocking moves with Shakira

Love Island's Shakira and Harry prove their relationship is not done yet. Picture: ITV2

By Zoe Adams

Despite going exclusive with Helena, Love Island's Harry appears to have unfinished business with his old flame Shakira.

Harry Cooksley's love timeline in the villa has been complicated to say the least and it seems that even being exclusive with Helena Forde can't stop him from getting into trouble.

In the Love Island first look, we see the controversial contestant make some shocking moves on his ex-flame Shakira Khan as they prove their romantic connection might be deeper than it seems.

Despite going into an official exclusive relationship with Helena the day before at the Love Island festival, Wednesday night's episode will see Harry follow Shakira into the villa for a private chat.

Talking at the foot of the stairs, Harry tells Shakira: "I like talking to you… we haven't talked to each other for ages.

Love Island's Harry Cooksley followed Shakira Khan into the villa for a private chat. Picture: ITV2

"I really think it's a good idea if we hang out on the outside."

Is it just a harmless chat? Or does it mean more for Harry and Shakira? Only time will tell but for Conor Phillips, who is in a couple with Shakira, it's all proving too much.

Walking past them on the stairs, he tells Yasmin: "She's [Shakira] out there with Harry... She didn't even acknowledge me there."

Telling the other islanders, Helena also questions what's happening as he asks: "You don't think she's lost her head that me and Harry have gone exclusive?"

Conor Phillips is questioning his connection with Shakira in the Love Island villa. Picture: ITV2

Elsewhere in the villa, two new bombshells will be arriving but they're no strangers to the Love Island life. Megan Forte Clarke and Blu Chegini will make their dramatic return which could be the final straw for Shakira and Conor.

Watch Love Island on weekdays at 9pm on ITV2.

