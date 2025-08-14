Love island fans discover how rich Harry is after huge house is seen in videos

Is Love Island's Harry rich? The truth behind his huge house seen in videos. Picture: TikTok & Instagram

By Lily Bell

Since leaving the villa, fans have been left gobsmacked by Harry's huge mansion and impressive pool seen in videos.

From his first TikTok to an extravagant welcome home party, Love Island star Harry Cooksley has caught the attention of fans with his huge house and impressive pool.

Returning to normal life, Harry has posted numerous videos and pictures that show an incredible background - a perfectly manicured lawn, a swimming pool lined with sun loungers and a very large house. This has left fans to believe the finalist is 'rich rich'.

Many fans have doubted that Harry's non-league football earnings could fund such a lavish lifestyle. As a result, people are curious what the islander's parents do for a living.

It's been revealed that Harry Hugo owns the huge house. Picture: ITV

So the truth has been revealed by tabloids. The huge home actually belongs to Harry's best pal Harry Hugo.

If you're curious who this Harry guy is, well he's actually been on our TV screens already. Harry Hugo visited the star during the meet the family day in the villa. During his visit, Harry's friend famously told Helena Ford that she "would fit in so well" with their friendship group, despite Harry being coupled with Shakira Khan.

A source close to Harry told tabloids: “Harry Hugo is very well connected and rich and Harry spends a lot of time with him and was doing some trading for him before.

“Harry Hugo has been looking out for Harry C for a while, but Love Island’s Harry is far from rich - unless Harry Hugo has him on some insane salary.”

Gemma Owen lived a very boujee life before joining the show. Picture: YouTube

Although Harry’s assumed wealth turned out to be untrue, this hasn't always been the case for previous constants.

Former Love Island star Gemma Owen, who appeared in series 8, lived a very boujee life before joining the show. Her dad Michael Owen has a reported net worth of over £54 million.

Meanwhile Dani Dyer, daughter of Danny Dyer, already experienced the finer things in life, as her dad had a reported net worth of £4 million when she joined the show.

