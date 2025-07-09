Inside Love Island Harry Cooksley's football career and team

What is Harry from Love Island's football team? Picture: ITV/Alamy

By Lily Bell

From Farnham Town football club to working with Declan Rice, here's a look at OG islander and footballer Harry's career and current team.

Having swapped the pitch for a summer in sunny Mallorca (who blames him), semi-pro footballer Harry Cooksley has found scoring in the villa to be more tricky after various romances with Helena Ford, Shakira Khan, Yasmin Pettet and Casa Amor's Rheo.

The OG islander is yet to share much about his football career so far, but you're in luck as we've done some internet digging into his career and learnt some interesting information, like how his team members predicted his Love Island journey TWO years ago.

So here's everything you need to know about Love Island Harry's football career from his current team, his connection to Declan Rice and what's next for the player.

Harry Cooksley is in the villa. Picture: Instagram

What is Harry from Love Island's football team?

Harry plays for Southern League Premier team Farnham Town in the South Central Division as a midfielder, he signed for them in May 2023 announcing it on Instagram posting: "Delighted to be onboard! Let’s dance 🕺🏻 @farnhamtownfc"

He's also played for teams including AFC Wimbledon and Farnborough and sometimes goes by the nickname of "The Surrey Zidane".

What have Harry's football team said?

It's fair to say Farnham Town and their players haven't been quiet on social media, regularly posting TikTok's that both support and joke about his journey so far in the villa.

Alongside Love Island, they made their own announcement video on TikTok, where viewers saw clips filmed over two years ago in which players were asked, "Who in the squad is most likely to go on Love Island?".

No surprise the majority answer was Harry, as without missing a beat manager Paul Johnson responded: “Harry Cooksley. All day long.”

What has Harry said about his football team?

Since being in the villa, Harry hasn't mentioned much about his football career but in a conversation with Casa bombshell Rheo she asked him: "Do you still play football sometimes?"

He responded: "Yeah I play semi-pro. I don't know what I'd do without it. I just love the competition".

Rheo followed by saying she loves to watch people play sports that they love... could we could be seeing her in the stands cheering him on soon?

What is Love Island's Harry's connection to Declan Rice?

Aside from working full-time as a professional football player, Harry has a surprising side job working as professional football player Declan Rice's body double.

Speaking about his job, he said: "When he does a shoot, any body close ups will actually be me. You'll never see my face, but you'll see my shoulder or chest, that kind of thing."

What's next for football player Harry?

As Harry tries to score in the villa and find love, we're unsure of his next career move post Love Island, BUT we're sure his Farnham Town will welcome him back with open arms.

