Love Island's Harry Cooksley admits he "feels sorry" for ex Helena Ford on All Stars

Harry Cooksley has admitted he “feels sorry” for ex Helena Ford. Picture: TikTok & YouTube

By Lily Bell

Love Island's Harry Cooksley discusses Helena Ford's rough villa journey after being dumped by Shaq Muhammad.

Former Love Island star Harry Cooksley has admitted he “feels sorry” for ex Helena Ford after she recently broke down in tears on All Stars.

Last year, viewers were hooked as they watched Harry explore his connections with Helena and now-girlfriend, Shakira Khan. After being coupled up with Helena for a few weeks, fans believed he’d made his decision, until he rekindled things with Shakira in the final weeks of the show.

Despite wanting an "actual nice boy" this time around, Helena's connection with Shaq Muhammad sadly fizzled out. Now, Harry chimed in about it on TikTok.

Harry decided to rekindle his romance with Shakira. Picture: ITV

Shortly after episode 10 (Sunday 25th January) aired, Harry took to TikTok to discuss the episode and share his reaction.

Speaking about Helena's difficult time in the villa, he said: "I would love to see someone who would be straight in, all in, on Helena. Like I'd honestly love to see that, because I did feel sorry for her again.

"She’s obviously got upset again and I think there needs to be someone who is just all in for her, wants to get to know her, like that’s who they are going in the villa for."

He added: “Because I don’t think she’s had that to be honest with you”.

Harry continued to double down on his opinion about Helena in the comments. When a fan commented "I actually felt sorry for Helena…", he replied, "Same".

Meanwhile, another commented, "Really hope someone goes in soon for Helena," he replied "Agreed".

Shaq recently ended things with Helena. Picture: ITV

Despite Helena having a connection with Shaq, he recently ended things with her to pursue what he described as a "better connection" with Belle Hassan.

When she later reflected on the conversation with Jess Harding and Samie Elishi, she became emotional. She said: "I feel like this happens to me every time. No, but it's the same s--t every f-----g time."

"But like, it's always the same thing with them. Like, there's something missing. And I'm like, 'what the f--k is it'"

