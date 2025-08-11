Love Island's Harry speaks out on claims he was dating Montana Brown's friend before the villa

11 August 2025, 14:08

Harry's promo image and Montana smiling.
Love Island's Harry addresses claims he was dating Montanna Brown's friend before the villa. Picture: ITV

By Lily Bell

Harry has spoken out to address claims he was dating the former Love Island star's friend before the villa.

Harry Cooksley has addressed claims that he had a secret girlfriend and was dating a friend of former Love Island star Montana Brown's before entering the villa.

As an OG islander, Harry had quite a rocky journey in the villa. This is because, despite his initial attraction to Shakira Khan, he spent a majority of his time coupled up with Helena Ford. It was only in the final week that he realised he couldn't shake his feelings for Shakira - so he parted ways with Helena, and coupled up with Shakira.

Back when the Love Island 2025 cast was first announced, rumours about Harry's relationship status went viral, which he swiftly responded to. But, days before the final, it was brought to light again as series three's Montana told fans not to vote for Harry and Shakira, claiming that he dated her friend shortly before entering the villa.

Montana Brown pictured posing.
Former Love Island star claims he was dating her friend. Picture: Instagram

In a TikTok video, Montana told fans of the show not to vote for Harry, labelling him a "walking red flag of a man" in the caption. She shared that Harry was seeing one of her 'good friends' before entering the show and that he had even written her a letter before he left for the villa.

In the letter the finalist allegedly declared his love for her and claimed that they'll be together, but first he needed some time away to "sort his head out".

Although Montana described Shakira as "incredible", she went on to say: "Let's save Shakira, and not let them win because he'll just grab the money and run from what we know about him."

Love Island 2025 Finalists: Toni, Cach, Shakira & Yas Spill All! | This Morning

Alongside Toni Laites and Cach Mercer, Yasmin Pettet and Jamie Rhodes, Harry and Shakira appeared on This Morning where Emma Willis mentioned the claims that had been made by Montana.

She asked Harry if he had a response, to which Harry replied: "Yes I was dating before I came in, I think we all were. I went on a few dates with her friend."

He continued: "You're not actually in the villa, until you're in the villa. I actually only told my family and two of my closest friends that I was actually going on Love Island, so it's true I was dating people."

Harry insisted he wouldn't describe her as an ex when his girlfriend of four years, Emma Munro, entered the villa. And he added that "things have changed a lot since" he dated her because he's now with Shakira.

