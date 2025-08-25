Exclusive

Exclusive: Love Island's Harry addresses Dejon fall out speculation

25 August 2025, 16:07

Love Island's Harry speaks on Dejon friendship after the villa
Picture: Global / ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island's Harry Cooksley has broken his silence on speculation that he's fallen out with Dejon Noel-Williams.

Series 12 OG boys Harry Cooksley and Dejon Noel-Williams were like two peas in a pod for most of their Love Island journey.

However, when Harry officially dumped Helena Ford (Dejon's good friend) for Shakira Khan in the final week, viewers thought they began to distance themselves from one another.

Since leaving the villa Harry and Shakira, who came second on the show, have been spending a lot of time with winners Cach Mercer and Toni Laites - likely because of Toni and Shakira's close-knit friendship.

Nonetheless, Love Island fans have picked up on Harry not hanging out with Dejon and questioned whether they are still pals.

Islanders Meg and Dejon on the most shocking Love Island quotes

In a chat with us, Harry said: "Me and Dee have spoken everyday since coming out of the villa. We haven't spent a load of time together, I think that's just because of our schedules.

"But me and Dee have spoke on the phone every single day. I saw him at the reunion, spent a bit of time with him there, had a little dance with him. But, yeah, I think nothing's changed, that's a really close friend for me."

He concluded with: "So, let's put them rumours to bed. Let's tuck those rumours in to bed."

Harry and Dejon at the Love Island reunion
Harry and Dejon at the Love Island reunion. Picture: Instagram

Fans of the show thought, coming out of the villa, since Shakira (who Harry is dating) and Meg Moore (who Dejon is dating) don't get along it might drive Harry and Dejon apart.

But addressing the divide between the girls in the villa, Harry told Capital: "I think if you chuck 14 people they're going to be closer with different people. It was the same with the boys, in terms of you have your closer friends and people you're not going to get on with quite as much.

"But I think in terms of this 'massive divide', I think it's just a completely natural thing. Everything's heightened in the villa, emotions are heightened. You can't get away from anyone, you can't go out and take a walk.

"So it's not necessarily a big divide, I think people were just closer with other people. It was the same for the boys."

