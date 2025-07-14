Love Island star Toni's mum brands Harrison "manipulative" after "messy" reunion

14 July 2025, 16:05 | Updated: 14 July 2025, 17:38

Love Island star Toni [right], her mum [left] and image of Toni and Harrison on the terrace
Love Island star Toni [right], her mum [left] and image of Toni and Harrison on the terrace. Picture: ITV/TikTok

By Abbie Reynolds

Toni's mum (Leslie) has said it was a "tough watch" to see Harrison and Toni reunite at the terrace on Love Island.

Toni Laites became the first-ever American islander in Love Island UK history and when Florida-based Harrison Solomon sauntered into the villa, it looked like a match made in reality TV heaven.

And while Toni definitely gave Harrison the fiery personality he was looking for, his head was still turned by Helena Ford and later by Lauren Wood in Casa Amor. Toni's head was equally turned in Casa as she recoupled with Cach Mirjah Mercer, but she's now admitted she was happier when she was in a couple with Harrison... much to her mother's dismay.

After Sunday night's episode (July 13th), Toni's mum Leslie took to socials to share her upset at "manipulative" Harrison managing to convince Toni to have a flirtatious chat with him on the terrace.

Harrison and Toni on the floor of the terrace in the Love Island villa
Harrison had Toni crawling on the terrace floor. Picture: ITV

Taking to TikTok, she said: "It is blazingly obvious that Toni has very strong feelings for Harrison. We all have seen, and know, she's a really strong girl and that usually when someone does her wrong, she washes her hands of them and she's done.

"So, she obviously has strong feelings for him, and I feel that he's being, of course, I'm gonna try to blame him a little bit, she's my kid, I do feel he's being a bit manipulative."

She added: "It's like he is a master fisherman. Like, he keeps throwing the line out, reeling it in, throwing her back out, and doing it over and over and over again."

Toni refused to kiss Harrison on the terrace
Toni refused to kiss Harrison on the terrace. Picture: ITV

As she watches Toni's Love Island journey unfold from the outside, she said she feels it's inevitable that Harrison is going to hurt her again.

Leslie said: "Toni is my heart, she walks around outside my chest. And I know she will get hurt again by him. I know it. So I was hoping to avoid that. As of right this second, it doesn't look like we're going to be able to avoid that.

"So my next step is just to be there for her when it falls apart or he hurts her again. I'm sick of seeing her cry, though."

Leslie went on to say she hopes the first public vote will get rid of her problem though.

She explained: "Someone just reached out to me and told me what could happen in the voting if everybody votes for Toni and Cach, not everybody but if a lot of people vote for them and not for Harrison, maybe he'll be ousted and out of sight, out of mind for Toni.

"That would be another really good scenario, I think, for all of us."

The couple that receive the least votes for 'most compatible' by the public will be dumped from the island tonight.

Toni getting a telling off from Shakira and Yasmin in the den on Love Island
Toni gets a telling off from Shakira and Yasmin. Picture: ITV

And while Leslie can't contact Toni right now, in Monday night's episode (14th July) her best friends in the villa, Shakira Khan and Yasmin Pettet are acting as the protective parents.

In the episode, when Toni returns from the terrace she meets Shakira and Yasmin in the Den and they aren’t happy with her.

"You guys look like my angry parents," Toni tells them.

Sarcastically, Yasmin replies: “We’re not angry, we’re just disappointed.”

But Shakira presses: "Where is your self respect?... Why would you go up with him in the first place?"

Then Toni confesses: "Because I miss him… I want him back guys."

Exasperated, Yasmin jokes: “No, we’re not doing this.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

