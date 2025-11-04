Love Island's Harrison and Lauren reportedly split

Harrison and Lauren were reportedly ‘drifting apart’. Picture: Instagram & ITV

By Lily Bell

The Love Island couple have split after 'drifting apart'.

Love Island couple Harrison Solomon and Lauren Wood have reportedly split after their dramatic villa exit.

Harrison and Lauren had a whirlwind romance, having first met during Casa Amor where they felt an instant connection towards each other. However, when they returned to the main villa, it was clear Harrison had unfinished business with Toni Laites, who he was with before Casa.

In the following weeks, the three of them entered a turbulent love triangle but Angel Swift's bombshell entrance and re-coupling left Lauren single and dumped from the island. Despite Lauren begging Harrison to leave with her, it was only the next day he chose to walk out of the villa.

But now it's been reported that their relationship has come to an end.

Harrison and Lauren met in Casa Amor. Picture: ITV

According to several tabloids, Lauren reportedly broke the news in a statement, saying: “Hi everyone, Harrison and I have decided to no longer continue our relationship but will remain friends as everything was amicable and mutual."

“We share such amazing memories together, ones that not many can relate to. Please respect our privacy whilst we navigate going our separate ways.”

After recent claims they were 'drifting apart', a source has now provided tabloids with more details, they said: "Harrison and Lauren had a good run together, only a few weeks ago, they were completely smitten. But they have decided to go their separate ways and remain good friends."

"Their shared experience on Love Island was like no other, full of high emotions and drama. Due to holidays and work commitments, they've just drifted apart, but there's no bad blood between them."

Fans had feared the couple had split after Harrison jetted off to Dubai on holiday, with no sign of Lauren.

When pair were reunited after Harrison walked out of the villa and he told Lauren: "It was hard to see you go alone and I wanted to go with you so bad.

"I came into the villa looking for a girlfriend. Someone I could see a long-term future with and someone I want to introduce to my family and I saw all those things in you.

"And I want you to be my girlfriend so, I'm here now and I'm buzzing to see you."

Although saying this, Lauren and Harrison made clear they weren't in a rush to make things official. After their departure from the villa, the pair went onto Love Island Aftersun, where Harrison explained their relationship status.

He said: "Sorry to disappoint but we're not boyfriend and girlfriend, but I think we'll get there very soon."

