Love Island's Harrison Solomon breaks silence on Belle Hassan split
8 April 2026, 11:23 | Updated: 8 April 2026, 17:15
Love Island All Stars contestants Harrison Solomon and Belle Hassan have reportedly split. Here's what's been said about the breakup so far.
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Another one bites the dust! After Love Island All Stars winners Ciaran Davies and Samie Elishi split, and Helena Ford And Carrington Rodriguez's split, it's been revealed that Belle Hassan and Harrison Solomon have also called quits on their romance.
Harrison was a late arrival on the third All Stars series, where he spent time getting to know US bombshell Sher Suarez and Belle, but ultimately coupled up with the latter. He and Belle narrowly missed the final as they were voted out during the final dumping by ex-islanders.
Since leaving the villa they'd been putting on a loved-up display, but something must have changed as six weeks after the show, they've reportedly split. An inside source has claimed there's "no bad blood" between the pair following the split, but Harrison's latest posts has fans thinking otherwise.
The tabloids reported that the pair split the day before Harrison jet off on holiday in Barbados.
Their insider said: "Belle and Harrison have had a fun time outside the villa but ultimately they knew it wasn’t going to work long-term so have called it a day. They never made it official so there’s no bad blood."
However, Harrison has since taken to Snapchat and TikTok with the iconic Ariana Grande breakup song 'Thank you, next', which has fans thinking he's digging at Belle.
He shared a video of him with the lyrics written out, "Im so fckin grateful for my ex". Fans were quick to comment, with one saying: "I refuse to be a child of divorce."
Others asked if he meant Lauren Wood from his first Love Island series or Belle. Another wrote: "why is this a bit cruel....."
Harrison responded to that comment saying: "Just a trend my friend, nothing personal."
Over on his Instagram, he shared a post with the caption: "now I get it, I'd miss me too." A fan commented asking, "Ohh no more belle?" and he cryptically replied: "wait, what?"
Love Island winner Ciaran hinted at having some more info, cheekily commenting: "@bellehassan you missing him?"
Meanwhile, Belle has been responding to hate on her Snapchat about her beef with Scott van-der-Sluis but seems to be staying tightlipped on what's gone down with Harrison.
Read more about Love Island here:
- Love Island's Scott and Leanne share major relationship update
- Love Island's Samie Elishi slams Ciaran Davies' account of their split
- How do MAFS Australia's Bec Love Island UK's Samie know each other?
- Love Island's Belle shocks fans with 'Mother's Day' post dedicated to Harrison
- Scott van-der-Sluis reveals real reason he's been on Love Island so many times
- Love Island’s Mitch suggests Samie is to 'blame' for Ciaran split in now-deleted post