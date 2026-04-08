Love Island's Harrison Solomon breaks silence on Belle Hassan split

8 April 2026, 11:23 | Updated: 8 April 2026, 17:15

Love Island All Stars contestants Harrison Solomon and Belle Hassan have reportedly split.
Love Island All Stars contestants Harrison Solomon and Belle Hassan have reportedly split. Picture: Getty / ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island All Stars contestants Harrison Solomon and Belle Hassan have reportedly split. Here's what's been said about the breakup so far.

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Another one bites the dust! After Love Island All Stars winners Ciaran Davies and Samie Elishi split, and Helena Ford And Carrington Rodriguez's split, it's been revealed that Belle Hassan and Harrison Solomon have also called quits on their romance.

Harrison was a late arrival on the third All Stars series, where he spent time getting to know US bombshell Sher Suarez and Belle, but ultimately coupled up with the latter. He and Belle narrowly missed the final as they were voted out during the final dumping by ex-islanders.

Since leaving the villa they'd been putting on a loved-up display, but something must have changed as six weeks after the show, they've reportedly split. An inside source has claimed there's "no bad blood" between the pair following the split, but Harrison's latest posts has fans thinking otherwise.

Harrison and Belle met on Love Island All Stars 3
Harrison and Belle met on Love Island All Stars 3. Picture: Instagram

The tabloids reported that the pair split the day before Harrison jet off on holiday in Barbados.

Their insider said: "Belle and Harrison have had a fun time outside the villa but ultimately they knew it wasn’t going to work long-term so have called it a day. They never made it official so there’s no bad blood."

However, Harrison has since taken to Snapchat and TikTok with the iconic Ariana Grande breakup song 'Thank you, next', which has fans thinking he's digging at Belle.

He shared a video of him with the lyrics written out, "Im so fckin grateful for my ex". Fans were quick to comment, with one saying: "I refuse to be a child of divorce."

Others asked if he meant Lauren Wood from his first Love Island series or Belle. Another wrote: "why is this a bit cruel....."

Harrison responded to that comment saying: "Just a trend my friend, nothing personal."

Love Island fans think Harrison is talking about Belle in latest videos
Love Island fans think Harrison is talking about Belle in latest videos. Picture: TikTok
Ciaran Davies commented on Harrison's latest post
Ciaran Davies commented on Harrison's latest post. Picture: Instagram

Over on his Instagram, he shared a post with the caption: "now I get it, I'd miss me too." A fan commented asking, "Ohh no more belle?" and he cryptically replied: "wait, what?"

Love Island winner Ciaran hinted at having some more info, cheekily commenting: "@bellehassan you missing him?"

Meanwhile, Belle has been responding to hate on her Snapchat about her beef with Scott van-der-Sluis but seems to be staying tightlipped on what's gone down with Harrison.

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