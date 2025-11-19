Love Island's Harrison 'dating' another Islander two weeks after Lauren split

19 November 2025, 12:27

Samie Elishi [left] Harrison and Lauren in Love Island [right]
Samie Elishi was seen on a 'date' with Harrison in Dubai. Picture: ITV / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island's Harrison Solomon has been spotted on a cosy date with another Islander after his messy split from Lauren Wood.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Just months after Love Island's Harrison Solomon left the villa to be with Lauren Wood when she was dumped, the pair announced that they had split.

Harrison revealed that during their post-villa lives it had become "really hard to find time to really focus on each other", so they sat down and had an "open and honest conversation' and decided to part ways.

After their split was revealed, Harrison and Lauren seemed to start up a TikTok feud, going tit-for-tat in shady videos about one another.

And now, just two weeks after their split, Harrison has been seen cosying up to none other than season nine's Samie Elishi.

Harrison and Lauren on their staycation
Harrison and Lauren on their staycation. Picture: Instagram

In pictures obtained by the tabloids, Harrison and Samie were seen getting close at a bar in Dubai. An onlooker said that the pair were "oblivious to other revellers" and looked "really into each other".

They added: "Now we know why Harrison gave poor Lauren the elbow so quickly. But her upset will be nothing compared to her devastation over knowing he’s moved on so quickly."

The source continued: "Harrison and Samie didn’t realise they’d been spotted on their secret date in Dubai. They didn’t take their eyes off each other.

"They looked like honeymooners, sipping drinks in the luxury venue. Harrison has not paused for breath since dumping Lauren. Now we know who he has clearly in his sights. I hope Samie knows what she’s doing."

Harrison and Samie are yet to address the claims.

Samie Elishi is from Love Island season 9
Samie Elishi was on Love Island season 9. Picture: Instagram

But Lauren might not be as devastated as sources think as this comes just days after was spotted at London's Winter Wonderland with Love Island's Casey O'Gorman.

They were joined by Olivia Hawkins and couple Tom Clare and Molly Smith, but an onlooker said: "Lauren and Casey were inseparable all night and really flirty. They were hanging out with Tom and Molly and couldn’t take their eyes off each other."

