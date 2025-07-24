Exclusive: Love Island's Harrison breaks silence on Shakira romance rumours

24 July 2025, 17:28

Exclusive: Love Island's Harrison breaks silence on Shakira romance rumours.

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island's Harrison has finally broken his silence on his mum and fans saying he and Shakira are "end game".

While in the Love Island villa, Harrison Solomon ended up in two love triangles - one with Toni Laites and Helena Ford and one with Toni and Lauren Wood.

He ended up leaving the villa hand-in-hand with Lauren, but that hasn't stopped fans thinking it's Shakira Khan who he wanted all along. Harrison fuelled rumours that he liked Shakira when he literally told her he was looking for a girl who looked like her.

And this was made worse when his own mum said on Love Island Aftersun that he was best suited to Shakira - awks! Many have argued that Harrison didn't ever explore a connection with Shakira because she is best friends with Toni.

Now, Harrison has addressed the rumours and thanked his mum...

Shakira was in a couple with Conor when Harrison left the vila
Shakira was in a couple with Conor when Harrison left the vila. Picture: ITV

During a game of 'Who Said That?' with Lauren, Harrison told Capital he remembered telling Shakira he wanted someone who looked like her but insisted it was just a friendship between the two of them.

Harrison revealed he'd seen his mum telling Maya Jama that he suited Shakira on Aftersun, and added: "I think she started the whole thing, me and Shakira thing... now it's been made into a thing that me and Shakira are end game. But yeah mum started that, thanks mum."

Explaining his connection with Shakira he said: "Obviously she's a good looking girl and we got on and I think that's probably why people put us together but it was always a friendship thing.

"Especially from like day one [when] we had our first chat it was always a friendship thing for sure."

Love Island's Harrison and Lauren get cheeky in 'Who Said That?'

Despite Harrison clearing up the rumours, it's likely they'll still be fans who don't believe him and think he would have liked to romantically get to know Shakira.

There are so many edits of TikTok of Shakira and Harrison and when Harrison walked out of the villa to be with Lauren he and Shakira shared a big hug, as she said: "Going to miss you lots."

One fan shared this moment of them and wrote: "No one can tell me that Shakira didn't want Harrison the whole time."

Well we'll have to ask Shakira when she gets out of the villa then, won't we!

