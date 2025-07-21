Are Love Island's Harrison and Lauren still together?

21 July 2025, 14:48 | Updated: 21 July 2025, 16:13

Love Island's Harrison and Lauren on Aftersun
Are Love Island's Harrison and Lauren still together? Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island's Harrison and Lauren had a tough time in the villa, but are they still together now or have they split?

It's safe to say Love Island's Harrison Solomon and Lauren Wood didn't have a straight forward villa journey. Despite this they left the villa as an item but with so many emotions surrounding their romance, how has it all panned out?

Harrison and Lauren met during Casa Amor, where their connection was instant. However when they returned to the main villa, it was clear Harrison had unfinished business with Toni Laites, who he was with before Casa.

The three of them entered a turbulent love triangle which was made even more complicated when Harrison started getting intimate with Lauren...

In the end, Lauren's journey was cut short when bombshell Angel Swift entered the villa and coupled up with Ty Isherwood, meaning Lauren was single and dumped from the island.

Lauren begged Harrison to leave with her, and after sleeping on his decision he chose to walk out of the villa. So now they're back in the real world, are they still together, or have things ended? Here's what we know.

Harrison and Lauren met in Casa Amor
Harrison and Lauren met in Casa Amor. Picture: ITV

Are Harrison and Lauren from Love Island still together?

At the time of writing, Lauren and Harrison are in fact still together.

They were reunited after Harrison walked out of the villa and he told Lauren: "It was hard to see you go alone and I wanted to go with you so bad.

"I came into the villa looking for a girlfriend. Someone I could see a long-term future with and someone I want to introduce to my family and I saw all those things in you.

"And I want you to be my girlfriend so, I'm here now and I'm buzzing to see you."

Harrison and Lauren have emotional reunion

Despite saying this, Lauren and Harrison haven't made things official yet. Explaining the status of their relationship on Love Island Aftersun, Harrison said: "Sorry to disappoint but we're not boyfriend and girlfriend, but I think we'll get their very soon."

Lauren was asked if she'd forgiven Harrison for his behaviour in the villa and was ready to move on with him. She said: "Yeah, I feel like him leaving the villa showed me everything that I needed to know... He's very sorry for what he's done.

"But I think him leaving the villa, shows me he's obviously made his decision, like it was a big decision to make."

We'll keep this page updated with any news about Lauren and Harrison as their relationship continues.

