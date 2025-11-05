Love Island's Harrison reveals real reason for Lauren split

Love Island's Harrison has addressed his split from Lauren. Picture: Getty / Global

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island star Harrison has broken his silence and addressed the reason he and Lauren split three months after leaving the villa.

On Tuesday 5th November, it was reported that Love Island's Harrison Solomon and Lauren Wood had called it quits three months after their dramatic villa exit.

The news broke with a statement from Lauren saying: "Harrison and I have decided to no longer continue our relationship but will remain friends as everything was amicable and mutual."

A source added that "due to holidays and work commitments, they've just drifted apart, but there's no bad blood between them."

Since Lauren broke the news, all eyes have been on Harrison to address their split - and now he has.

Lauren and Harrison at the NTAs 2025. Picture: Instagram

Why did Love Island's Harrison and Lauren split?

Harrison has spoken out and told The Daily Mail that the split came about after they struggled to make time for one another in their post-villa lives.

He explained: "Life's obviously been really full-on since leaving the villa. Obviously between work, travel, and everything going on, it just became really hard to find time to really focus on each other.

"I didn't want it to get to that point. I don't think either of us did, but we just had to have a conversation. We sat down, had an open and honest conversation and have decided to part ways but there's no bad blood at all."

Harrison and Lauren on their staycation. Picture: Instagram

He added: "We just drifted a bit after the show which is it's unfortunate, but we're still on really good terms. I've still got a lot of love for her and I wish her all the best as well."

Harrison also revealed that Harry Cooksley has been a shoulder to lean on since leaving the villa. Of their friendship, he said: "I've had conversations with him about it as well and he's been there for me. I went in obviously I found Lauren and I found H as well at the same time, as cringe as it sounds.

"Harry has been there for me, especially now as well as when there's been rumours and stuff of us breaking up and I feel like Harry's been there for me as well so I appreciate that from the boy."

Harrison and Lauren address their split. Picture: Instagram

Rumours that Harrison and Lauren had broken up began to intensify when Harrison jetted off to Dubai with his family and Lauren wasn't any where to be seen. Before this, Harrison had shared pictures of Lauren with his family, especially his younger sister.

However, split rumours started way before this as Harrison had spoken about plans to move back to America with no mention of Lauren moving with him.

Harrison and Lauren have now also addressed their split via statements on Instagram stories.

