Love Island fans spot major clue Harrison and Lauren will split within months

Picture: TikTok / Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island fans think Harrison just revealed a huge clue that he and Lauren are heading towards a break up.

After a dramatic villa exit, all eyes have been on Love Island's Harrison Solomon and Lauren Wood. While Lauren was dumped from the villa after bombshell Angel Swift stole Ty Isherwood from her, Harrison left the villa of his own accord.

When Lauren said her goodbyes she had begged Harrison to leave with her. He didn't immediately leave, but after a day of thinking on the decision he decided to quit the show and reunite with her.

While Lauren recently revealed that her and Harrison were going strong, there have been viral clips that have fans unconvinced. Now, Harrison has revealed something that makes fans fear he and Lauren are heading to a split sooner rather than later.

Lauren begged Harrison to leave with her. Picture: ITV

Harrison, who is originally from Derby, England, lived out in Florida, America before he went on Love Island and now he has addressed the possibility of returning.

Speaking to Cool It Liverpool, Harrison said: "At the moment I'm definitely UK based. Obviously after the show I wanna stay in the UK for a little bit. I think maybe new year, maybe I'll head back out their again.

"I'm going out there to visit in November, see all the boys and stuff like that, from my team, and maybe decide at the start of next year."

Harrison and Lauren on their staycation. Picture: Instagram

One fan commented under the interview: "No mention of Lauren."

Harrison was also asked which day of Love Island he'd want to relive. He said either the day the boys left for Casa Amor or the Heart Rate Challenge. Another viewer commented: "Not the day he met Lauren?"

This comes after a clip of Harrison and Lauren in Nandos went viral online. In the clip, filmed by an onlooker, Harrison looks less than impressed as he returns to their table and tosses down a receipt.

Under the video, one person commented: "I actually feel sorry for lauren he doesn't seem all that into her [sic]"

Others suggested he looks "fed up" or "tired of faking his feelings" for Lauren.

Lauren and Harrison at the NTAs 2025. Picture: Instagram

Despite the online chatter, Lauren and Harrison have shared many loved up snaps since leaving the villa including them attending the NTAs last week.

They've also walked a few red carpet together recently too, putting on a strong and united front. And who knows, maybe York-based Lauren fancies relocating to America anyway.

