Love Island fans spot Harrison making awkward blunder during live stream

Love Island's Harrison and Lauren at the live final where Toni won with Cach. Picture: ITV / TikTok

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island's Harrison made an awkward mistake during a live stream and fans caught wind of it immediately.

With Toni Laites being crowned the winner of Love Island series 12 alongside Cach Mercer, all eyes have been on Harrison Solomon after he ended things with Toni to leave the villa with Lauren Wood.

During the live final, Toni revealed that Cach had told her he loved her and the camera man expertly panned to Harrison who pulled an awkward face with Lauren staring at him from behind.

Harrison has been accused of being "salty" over Toni and Cach's relationship and now, in a livestream, Harrison has appeared to reveal that he has, in fact, been thinking about Toni.

After the live final, Harrison was in a holding villa with some of the other Love Island boys and he went live on TikTok.

Fans in his comments were asking him to get Lauren in the live but he said: "I can't go outside and see Toni - erm. I can't go outside and see Lauren man.

"She's in another villa, she's like an hour away. She's miles away."

Of course, Love Island fans caught wind of Harrison's blunder and clipped up the moment. On TikTok, one fan said: "freudian slip"

Another wrote: "Toni lives rent free in Young Bull's head."

And it's a IYKYK moment, but some even referred to when Ross in Friends called his wife-to-be (Emily) Rachel during their vows. One fan simply commented a screenshot of the scene while another penned: "I take thee, Rachel." A third said: "He did a Ross."

Lauren begged Harrison to leave with her. Picture: ITV

What's more is during the live stream, Harrison was asked if he was still with Lauren and if he loved her, he responded: "I'm still very much with Lauren, love's a bit strong but I'm with her for sure."

In response to his comments, one fan questioned: "being in love with your girlfriend is a bit strong?"

Another said: "he wants to be single so bad." And a third suggested: "see you on all stars Harrison."

