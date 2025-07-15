What actually happened between Love Island's Harrison and Lauren?

Love Island's Harrison reveals x-rated bedroom antics with Lauren. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island's Harrison has been talking in code about his rendezvous with Lauren, but what actually happened?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Love Island's Harrison Solomon recently said he didn't want to be in Harry Cooksley's league with the ladies but it looks like he's making his own league as he continues chatting to Toni Laites while being in a couple with Casa Amor bombshell Lauren Wood.

And it turns out he's not just sharing a bed with Lauren... he using a bed with Lauren, if you catch our drift. In the early days of Casa it was reported that one of the boys had 'done bits' with one of the bombshells in unaired scenes and a lot of fans assumed it was Harrison. While the boy in question remains unnamed, Harrison's recent admission adds fuel to speculation that it was him.

In a chat with Dejon Noel-Williams and Harry, he spoke about his and Lauren bedroom antics.

Harrison and Lauren met in Casa Amor. Picture: ITV

What happened between Love Island's Harrison and Lauren?

In case you missed it, Harrison seemingly admitted to having some form of sexual intercourse with Lauren.

Speaking in code he said he had been "active" the night prior, adding: "Yeah the full time whistle blew." And if you needed any more for the imagination he said the whistle was "blown" - Flo Rida comes to mind...

And when Harry asked how it was he said: "It was great honestly, it was a nice little 2-nil win."

Harry added: "Now you've taken the three points, are you getting greedy? Are you after another big away win?"

"Yeah," Harrison replied with a big grin on his face.

Love Island - Harrison brags to the boys

Fans have not been pleased with this chat, with one viewer commenting on Love Island's Instagram: "Wow. That’s how you talk about women."

Another said: "The men are the pitts this year! And the women need a shake! I’d keep all the Casa boys, they are so much nicer!"

"Crikey…. Someone teach these boys some bloody respect," a third penned.

There are also a lot of viewers that are hoping Toni finds this out so she moves on from him. One fan said: "Hope when Toni finds out they slept together she lets him GO! I need my girl to wake up."

Another wrote: "Someone save my girl Toni!! Shakira pls send Harrison home."

Read more Love Island news here: