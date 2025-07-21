Love Island's Harrison breaks silence on being intimate with Lauren after backlash

Harrison addresses 'doing bits' with Lauren. Picture: ITV

By Lily Bell

Love Island's Harrison has responded to backlash for 'doing bits' with Lauren.

Love Island's Harrison Solomon has finally been able to set the record straight, and address 'doing bits' with Lauren Wood.

During their time in the villa, Harrison and Lauren got intimate, which resulted in a turbulent time not only for the duo but Toni Laites, who found herself caught in a messy love triangle, having previously been coupled with Harrison.

The drama only continued to escalate but as the arrival of newcomer Angel Swift meant Lauren was dramatically dumped - leaving Harrison with the big decision of staying in the villa, or leaving with Lauren.

But in a surprising turn of events, Harrison chose to follow his heart by leaving the villa in hopes to further pursue a relationship with Lauren on the outside.

Harrison addressed 'doing bits' on Love Island: Aftersun. Picture: YouTube

On Love Island: Aftersun he was asked how he felt about his mum and dad knowing he had been intimate on the show, he said: “I hope they didn’t see. But listen, it was a natural thing.

"I don’t think I intended to have sex in the villa, but in there all the Islanders could tell we were so attracted to each other. Naturally, it was going to happen.

"The spark between us was crazy. I probably wasn’t thinking about my parents and them watching it, but it naturally happened and I don’t regret it.”

What he did say he regretted "massively" was asking Toni to recouple with him the day after sleeping with Lauren. He admitted: "Yeah, that was not good from me."

Harrison and Lauren having an emotional goodbye. Picture: ITV

Lauren addressed how she felt after Harrison had been intimate with her but still continued to pursue Toni, saying: "Yeah, I feel like him leaving the villa showed me everything that I needed to know. Obviously, the situation with the recoupling, I found so disrespectful. It was just the timing of it and it wasn't the best decision.

"I understood why he wanted to still get to know [Toni] and I said he could still get to know her while we were still in a couple, so I didn't understand the recoupling situation and he went about it the wrong way."

She added: "And I think he knows that and he's very sorry for what he's done. But I think him leaving the villa, shows me he's obviously made his decision, like it was a big decision to make."

Harrison and Lauren have emotional reunion

After reflecting on his time in the villa, Harrison revealed that he's looking forward to getting to know Lauren on a deeper level - as going on a few dates they'll "get to know each a little bit better - away from the camera - away from the microphones".

While the pair aren’t official yet, he’s hopeful they’ll get there soon by taking each day as it comes, and seeing what happens from there.

