Exclusive: Love Island's Harrison reveals unaired chats with Conor as Megan returns

Love Island's Harrison says Megan's return will 'throw a spanner in the works' for Conor and Shakira. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island's Harrison has shared his reaction to dumped islander Megan returning to the villa.

"I feel like the producers have been listening to Conor and I’s conversations," Harrison Solomon told us after it was confirmed that dumped Love Island star Megan Forte Clarke was going to return to the villa alongside Blu Chegini.

Love Island fans had the shock of a lifetime on Tuesday night (22nd July), when it was teased that Megan and Blu will be re-entering the villa as Billykiss Azeez and Angel Swift are at risk of being dumped.

Megan was originally dumped from the island when she received the least votes for favourite islander. When she left she was getting to know Conor Phillips and he even asked her to wait for him on the outside.

The Irish hunk also gave her his bracelet as a token of his affection... but now he's coupled up and cracking on with Shakira Khan.

Megan and Conor's first kiss on the Love Island terrace. Picture: ITV

On if she was waiting for Conor, Megan told Capital: "He's making big moves in there now, so I suppose how it ages depends on how long I will wait. But yeah, I can't say I expected him to leave, but he's moving on."

Over on her socials she's also been poking fun at the situation, writing in one TikTok: "Me doing affirmations in the mirror after he gave me a bracelet but then lipsed 3 other girls x"

Now with Conor and Shakira getting closer, Harrison (who walked out of the villa) has told Capital: "So I feel like the producers have been listening to Conor and I’s conversations because every single time a new bombshell came in, or Conor got to know another girl, I always used to say to him, 'okay but is she Megan?'"

Harrison and Lauren came into Capital for a catch up. Picture: Global

He went on: "It’ll be surprising to see how he acts, obviously he only had about five days with Megan but I think everyone could see that got on really really well and they fancy each other a lot.

"So I think it might throw a little spanner in the works with Con and Shakira and it will be interesting to see what happens."

The scenes of Megan and Blu's return will play out in tonight's episode (Wednesday 23rd July) as they each invite one of the islanders out on a date.

Love Island continues tonight on ITV2 and ITVX at 9pm.

