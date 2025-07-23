Exclusive

Exclusive: Love Island's Harrison reveals unaired chats with Conor as Megan returns

23 July 2025, 13:07 | Updated: 23 July 2025, 13:20

Love Island's Harrison says Megan's return will 'throw a spanner in the works' for Conor and Shakira
Love Island's Harrison says Megan's return will 'throw a spanner in the works' for Conor and Shakira. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island's Harrison has shared his reaction to dumped islander Megan returning to the villa.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

"I feel like the producers have been listening to Conor and I’s conversations," Harrison Solomon told us after it was confirmed that dumped Love Island star Megan Forte Clarke was going to return to the villa alongside Blu Chegini.

Love Island fans had the shock of a lifetime on Tuesday night (22nd July), when it was teased that Megan and Blu will be re-entering the villa as Billykiss Azeez and Angel Swift are at risk of being dumped.

Megan was originally dumped from the island when she received the least votes for favourite islander. When she left she was getting to know Conor Phillips and he even asked her to wait for him on the outside.

The Irish hunk also gave her his bracelet as a token of his affection... but now he's coupled up and cracking on with Shakira Khan.

Love Island's Megan and Conor's first kiss
Megan and Conor's first kiss on the Love Island terrace. Picture: ITV

On if she was waiting for Conor, Megan told Capital: "He's making big moves in there now, so I suppose how it ages depends on how long I will wait. But yeah, I can't say I expected him to leave, but he's moving on."

Over on her socials she's also been poking fun at the situation, writing in one TikTok: "Me doing affirmations in the mirror after he gave me a bracelet but then lipsed 3 other girls x"

Now with Conor and Shakira getting closer, Harrison (who walked out of the villa) has told Capital: "So I feel like the producers have been listening to Conor and I’s conversations because every single time a new bombshell came in, or Conor got to know another girl, I always used to say to him, 'okay but is she Megan?'"

Harrison and Lauren came into Capital for a catch up
Harrison and Lauren came into Capital for a catch up. Picture: Global

He went on: "It’ll be surprising to see how he acts, obviously he only had about five days with Megan but I think everyone could see that got on really really well and they fancy each other a lot.

"So I think it might throw a little spanner in the works with Con and Shakira and it will be interesting to see what happens."

The scenes of Megan and Blu's return will play out in tonight's episode (Wednesday 23rd July) as they each invite one of the islanders out on a date.

Love Island continues tonight on ITV2 and ITVX at 9pm.

Read more Love Island news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Love Island News

Love Island's Shakira and Harry prove their relationship is not done yet

Love Island first looks shows Harry making shocking moves with Shakira

Megan Forte Clarke is re-entering the villa as a bombshell in the 2025 series

Love Island's Megan Forte Clarke: Age, job, and who she was coupled up with in the villa

Love Island has confirmed the return of Megan and Blu to the villa

Love Island faces bombshell backlash as Megan and Blu are confirmed to re-enter the villa

Love Island's Angel looks unrecognisable in old photos from her Instagram

Love Island bombshell Angel Swift looks 'unrecognisable' in photos before the villa

Love Island star Shakira's princess job revealed in pics

Love Island star Shakira's princess job has finally been revealed in pictures

Hot On Capital

What Taylor Swift songs are in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3?

Every Taylor Swift song in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 soundtrack

What songs are in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3?

Every song on The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 soundtrack (so far)

Liam Payne interacts with audience on ‘Building The Band’

Liam Payne sings One Direction with fans in emotional on Building The Band clip

Why did Trisha Paytas name her baby Aquaman?

The real meaning behind Trisha Paytas' Aquaman baby name explained

Alex Warren was our latest guest for a Very British day out

Alex Warren on singing with Ed Sheeran, DM’ing Lewis Capaldi & friendship with 'sweetheart' Rosé
Reputation (Taylor's Version) vault song predictions: What are the vault track titles?

Reputation (Taylor's Version) vault tracks: Song titles, theories and collaboration predictions

Taylor Swift

Trisha Paytas baby theory explained

The Trisha Paytas 'baby reincarnation theory' explained

Internet

When and what day do new episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty come out?

When do new episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty come out? Release schedule revealed

Love Island's Harrison and Lauren on Aftersun

Are Love Island's Harrison and Lauren still together?

Did Jeremiah actually cheat on Belly in The Summer I Turned Pretty?

Did Jeremiah cheat on Belly? The Summer I Turned Pretty author explains truth

Love Island first look teases who will be dumped as public vote result is revealed

Love Island first look teases who will be dumped as public vote result is revealed

Love Island's Tasha confirms new boyfriend after Andrew split

Tasha Ghouri appears to confirm new boyfriend after Andrew Le Page split

What time does The Summer I Turned Pretty come out on Prime Video?

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 3 release time: Here's when the next episode comes out
The Devil Wears Prada 2 release date, cast and plot explained.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 release date, cast and plot revealed

Love Island's Harrison Solomon

Love Island's Harrison responds to damning Women's Aid statement

Who is Love Island's Dejon's famous dad?

Love Island star Dejon's famous dad revealed

Love Island star Dejon's sister deletes video saying he should leave Meg

Love Island star Dejon's sister deletes video saying he should leave Meg

Stranger Things 5 episode lengths teased by Duffer brothers

Stranger Things 5 runtime and episode length teased by Duffer brothers

Love Island is welcoming jet setter Helena Ford to the villa this summer

Love Island's Helena Ford: Her age, job, Justin Bieber connection and more

Love Island's Helena responds to controversial tweets

Love Island star Helena's controversial tweets and backlash explained

More Movies & TV News

Euphoria's Nika King is going viral for sharing her current job after not being asked back for season 3

Euphoria's Nika King praised for 'honest' kitchen video following exit from season 3

Harrison addresses 'doing bits' with Lauren

Love Island's Harrison breaks silence on being intimate with Lauren after backlash

Are Love Island's Tommy and Lucy still together?

Are Love Island's Tommy and Lucy still together?

Are Love Island Ben and Andrada still together?

Are Love Island's Ben and Andrada still together?

Love Island's Tommy and Lucy on Aftersun

Love Island's Tommy defends Lucy's voice note as she confirms it's real

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight Australia

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset