Love Island Harrison's face filler journey revealed in before and after photos

9 July 2025, 13:31 | Updated: 9 July 2025, 14:52

Love Island Harrison's face filler journey revealed in before and after photos
Love Island Harrison's face filler journey revealed in before and after photos. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island's Harrison underwent some minor tweakments with an aesthetic doctor who gave him filler, here's his before and after.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

We are finally in the age of cosmetic transparency as even The Kardashian-Jenners are beginning to share the truth of their major and minor aesthetic 'tweakments'. And now Love Island contestants are being more open about what they've had done to achieve their TV ready looks.

And, for the first time ever, there has been a big focus on what the boys of the villa in 2025 have had done rather than the girls - from Ben Holbrough and Harry Cooksley's hair transplants to Harrison Solomon's under-eye filler (also known as tear trough filler).

While Harrison's been in the villa, Dr Rosh - who also did Grace Jackson's face filler - has shared a video of him giving the Love Island star brightening under-eye treatment.

Harrison is on Love Island
Harrison is on Love Island. Picture: ITV

Dr Rosh captioned the video, "Under eye refresh, ready for the villa", suggesting the 22-year-old reality TV star and footballer has had the treatment before.

It's not known if Harrison has undergone any other procedures as this is the only cosmetic treatment that's been revealed.

Fans are divided over Harrison having the treatment, especially at such a young age. Under the video, one fan wrote: "Any decent doctor would have declined his request."

Whereas another penned: "Period, Harrison [painting nails emoji]"

Harrison having his face injected with filler (needle blurred)
Harrison having his face injected with filler (needle blurred). Picture: TikTok

None of the other contestants on this year's line-up who are still in the villa have revealed whether or not they've had filler but it has been speculated that Helena Ford has had lip filler due to resurfaced pictures.

However it was revealed that Sophie Lee, the first islander to be dumped from the villa, underwent a £1000 cosmetic transformation before going on the show.

Before and after Sophie was dumped, Current Body Skin The Clinic shared multiple TikToks of Sophie getting treatments. They said: "Here’s how we helped Sophie Lee prep her skin before heading into the Love Island villa.

"A personalised treatment plan of filler dissolving and restoration followed by a hydrafacial gave her the ultimate summer glow [sic]."

According to the clinic's website, Sophie would have spent a healthy £1k on those treatments. Under one of their videos, Sophie commented: "Thank you for all the pre Island prep."

Harrison before [left] and after [right] tear trough filler
Harrison before [left] and after [right] tear trough filler. Picture: TikTok

Harrison's doctor has also received backlash as fans are claiming they can't see a difference in his before and after.

On the website that has Dr Rosh listed as a doctor it describes tear trough filler as "one of the most effective and sought-after non-surgical solutions to eliminate the hollowed appearance under and surrounding the eyes that naturally occur with age".

What do you think, do you see the difference in the pics above?

Read more about Love Island here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Love Island News

Who is Love Island bombshell Harrison Solomon? His age, job, where he's from and more

Who is Love Island's Harrison Solomon? His age, job, where he's from and more

What is Harry from Love Island's football team?

Inside Love Island Harry Cooksley's football career and team

Here's why Love Island USA's Amaya Papaya is trending

Here's why Love Island USA's Amaya Papaya is trending

How tall are the Love Island 2025 islanders?

Love Island 2025 heights: How tall are the islanders and who is the shortest?

When does Love Island's Casa Amor end?

When does Love Island's Casa Amor 2025 finish?

Hot On Capital

Katie during a dinner party on MAFS Australia [left]. Katie after weight loss [right].

MAFS Australia's Katie shares "secret" to her weight loss after shock transformation

Chris Hughes defends JoJo Siwa's 'Bette Davis Eyes' cover after people beg her not to release it

Chris Hughes defends JoJo Siwa's 'Bette Davis Eyes' cover after people beg her not to release it
Love Island Emma has entered as a Casa girl and Harry's ex.

Who is Love Island’s Emma? Her age, job, relationship with Harry and more

Will there be a Squid Game season 4? Here's why the show is ending with season 3

Will there be a Squid Game season 4? Here's why season 3 is the end of the show

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 will be different to the book

The Summer I Turned Pretty author hints key book moments have been 'changed' in season 3

Squid Game fans spot major error in English dub and subtitles in season 3

Squid Game fans spot major error in English dub and subtitles in season 3

Love Island star Yaz's X Factor journey with Four of Diamonds explained

Love Island star Yaz's X Factor journey with Four of Diamonds explained

Love Island boy reportedly got intimate with Casa girl in unaired scenes

Love Island boy reportedly got intimate with Casa girl in unaired scenes

Jordan North reunited with dog he rescued live on Capital Breakfast

Jordan North reunited with dog he rescued live on Capital Breakfast

Lewis Capaldi is going on tour

Lewis Capaldi announces UK & Ireland tour - Tickets, presale, dates & more

Who is Love Island's Boris? His age, job and where he's from revealed

Who is Love Island's Boris? His age, job, where he's from revealed

Queer representation in Disney's Elio was reportedly removed by Pixar

Queer representation in Disney's Elio was reportedly "removed" by Pixar

Jessie J has confirmed her breast cancer didn't spread

Jessie J says her cancer hasn’t spread as she shares adorable video of her son

Why did Love Island's Harry and Emma split and how long were they together?

Why did Love Island's Harry and Emma split and how long were they together?

Squid Game season 3 criticised for "completely changing" Dae-ho's storyline in English translation

Squid Game season 3 criticised for "completely changing" Dae-ho's storyline in English translation
Love Island fans catch Harry "lying in 4K" about who his wrist tattoo is actually about

Love Island fans catch Harry "lying in 4K" about who his wrist tattoo is actually about

When does Love Island UK's Casa Amor start? Bosses tease major new twist

When does Love Island UK 2025's Casa Amor start? Major new twist teased

What does "Humans are..." mean in Squid Game season 3?

Squid Game boss explains "Humans are" meaning as he reveals Gi-hun's final words

Love Island star Dejon Noel-William's sister gives her honest opinion on Meg Moore

Love Island star Dejon's sister gives her honest opinion on Meg

Is Squid Game's baby real or CGI? Here's truth behind how they filmed it

Is Squid Game season 3's baby real or CGI? Lee Jung-jae confirms how they filmed the scenes

More Movies & TV News

Squid Game season 3's ending has nothing to do with an American spin-off series

Squid Game creator confirms Cate Blanchett ending is not a teaser for US spin-off

The Summer I Turned Pretty author says Belly doesn't have to choose between Conrad and Jeremiah in season 3

The Summer I Turned Pretty author says Belly doesn't have to choose between Conrad and Jeremiah in season 3
Is Squid Game based on a true story? The real life inspirations behind the show revealed

Is Squid Game based on a true story? The real life inspirations explained

Love Island star Shakira's mum says she needs to "get rid of" Harry

Love Island star Shakira's mum says she needs to "get rid of" Harry

Dumped Love Island star Megan Forte Clarke has revealed Conor Phillips actually knew her before the villa.

Love Island's Megan reveals how Conor knew her before the villa

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight Australia

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset