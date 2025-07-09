Love Island Harrison's face filler journey revealed in before and after photos

Love Island Harrison's face filler journey revealed in before and after photos. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island's Harrison underwent some minor tweakments with an aesthetic doctor who gave him filler, here's his before and after.

We are finally in the age of cosmetic transparency as even The Kardashian-Jenners are beginning to share the truth of their major and minor aesthetic 'tweakments'. And now Love Island contestants are being more open about what they've had done to achieve their TV ready looks.

And, for the first time ever, there has been a big focus on what the boys of the villa in 2025 have had done rather than the girls - from Ben Holbrough and Harry Cooksley's hair transplants to Harrison Solomon's under-eye filler (also known as tear trough filler).

While Harrison's been in the villa, Dr Rosh - who also did Grace Jackson's face filler - has shared a video of him giving the Love Island star brightening under-eye treatment.

Harrison is on Love Island. Picture: ITV

Dr Rosh captioned the video, "Under eye refresh, ready for the villa", suggesting the 22-year-old reality TV star and footballer has had the treatment before.

It's not known if Harrison has undergone any other procedures as this is the only cosmetic treatment that's been revealed.

Fans are divided over Harrison having the treatment, especially at such a young age. Under the video, one fan wrote: "Any decent doctor would have declined his request."

Whereas another penned: "Period, Harrison [painting nails emoji]"

Harrison having his face injected with filler (needle blurred). Picture: TikTok

None of the other contestants on this year's line-up who are still in the villa have revealed whether or not they've had filler but it has been speculated that Helena Ford has had lip filler due to resurfaced pictures.

However it was revealed that Sophie Lee, the first islander to be dumped from the villa, underwent a £1000 cosmetic transformation before going on the show.

Before and after Sophie was dumped, Current Body Skin The Clinic shared multiple TikToks of Sophie getting treatments. They said: "Here’s how we helped Sophie Lee prep her skin before heading into the Love Island villa.

"A personalised treatment plan of filler dissolving and restoration followed by a hydrafacial gave her the ultimate summer glow [sic]."

According to the clinic's website, Sophie would have spent a healthy £1k on those treatments. Under one of their videos, Sophie commented: "Thank you for all the pre Island prep."

Harrison before [left] and after [right] tear trough filler. Picture: TikTok

Harrison's doctor has also received backlash as fans are claiming they can't see a difference in his before and after.

On the website that has Dr Rosh listed as a doctor it describes tear trough filler as "one of the most effective and sought-after non-surgical solutions to eliminate the hollowed appearance under and surrounding the eyes that naturally occur with age".

What do you think, do you see the difference in the pics above?

