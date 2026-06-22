Love Island's Halle says Tommy 'did her dirty' in "devastating" dumping

22 June 2026, 10:54

Love Island bombshell Halle Brown has addressed her "devastating" dumping which saw Tommy Murphy stay in the villa despite shock vote.
Love Island bombshell Halle Brown has addressed her "devastating" dumping which saw Tommy Murphy stay in the villa despite shock vote. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island bombshell Halle Brown has addressed her "devastating" dumping which saw Tommy Murphy stay in the villa despite shock vote.

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A shock dumping saw Love Island bombshells Halle Brown and Chidi Ogandu leave the villa on Sunday night. Since leaving the villa, Halle has spoken out on how she feels about the Islanders decision to send her home.

Halle came into the villa as a bombshell for a big sleepover twist. She chose Simba Kudyiwa to join her on the sleepover, but instead of getting to know her, he used the time away from Angelista Gunda to pursue Mica Harris.

So, when Halle entered the main villa, she began to explore new options which landed her a snog with Tommy Murphy. He had been in a couple with Ellie Chadwick but when she found out about the kiss she instantly ended things with him.

Halle and Tommy then coupled up together but Tommy's actions landed them in the bottom two when the Islanders had to vote for the least compatible couple.

Despite Tommy being the main reason the Islanders voted for them as least compatible, Halle ended up getting sent home when they went round and voted individually for either Halle, Tommy or Chidi to stay in the villa.

It was between Halle, Tommy, Chidi and Mica for two Islanders to go home
It was between Halle, Tommy, Chidi and Mica for two Islanders to go home. Picture: ITV

Speaking on Love Island: Aftersun, Halle was asked by host Maya Jama if she felt that Tommy had 'done her dirty'.

She replied: "100%, I feel like he was tryna take it back to the question but at the end of the day the guts weren't going off the question. I think they were just going off personal experiences and the whole reason I was stood up there was because of him.

"And then when he said, 'oh you guys vote', he knew he was safe. So I just think I didn't stand a chance."

Tommy and Halle had been voted least compatible by their Islanders because Tommy had kiss her after kissing Ellie and the day before he's also kissed three girls. In her exit interview, Halle said Tommy knows he "on thin ice" now but she's not convinced he'll change his ways.

"I also think he knows he's on thin ice. I'd never be on bad terms with him though, and I wish him all the best. I know he's probably going to do the same thing with five more girls that might walk in," she said.

Lots of the girls thought it was unfair that Halle left the Love Island villa
Lots of the girls thought it was unfair that Halle left the Love Island villa. Picture: ITV

Speaking about how she feels to have left the villa so early, Halle said: "It feels really sad because I don’t think I deserved to leave, especially not in the way that I did, because the only reason I was up there in the first place was due to my partner, not me.

"It’s devastating, but I also don’t want to be somewhere I’m not wanted, and clearly, no one was fighting for me. I’d rather leave with my head held high, knowing everything I did was true to myself, than stay and have everyone be devastated that someone they didn't want to leave had gone."

She added: "Everyone in there needs to remember that it's Love Island, not Friend Island. I would stick up for my friends, too. I get it, but it's just annoying."

Chidi and Halle were both dumped from Love Island
Chidi and Halle were both dumped from Love Island. Picture: ITV

The 23-year-old dancer addressed whether she'd be reaching out to Tommy when he leaves the villa. She said: "I want to see how it pans out while they are still in there, but I won't be initiating contact with anyone first.

"I will definitely be reaching out to the girls. As for the boys, I am not planning to reach out, other than to the ones I was friends with. Tommy and Aidan, if they want to have a conversation, speak to me, or continue to get to know each other on the outside, that is up to them.

"However, if I see them out, it will obviously be amazing to see them."

Love Island continues tomorrow night at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

Read more Love Island news here:

Reacting to Love Island's most controversial moments with Ope | Capital

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