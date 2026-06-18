Love Island's Halle Brown: Age, job, famous parents, where she’s from and more

Who is Love Island 2026's Halle Brown? Her age, footballer dad Wes Brown, Instagram and everything you need to know. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Who is Love Island 2026's Halle Brown? Her age, footballer dad Wes Brown, Instagram and everything you need to know.

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The Love Island villa welcomed bombshell Halle Brown alongside three other Islanders set to shake up the villa.

The 23-year-old dancer has two very famous parents, so she's no stranger to the spotlight, which she's most certainly going to get more of now she's a Love Island alum.

Before the villa, Halle said she's looking for someone "tall, charismatic, muscly, funny, ambitious and loyal" - we wonder which boy in the villa will tick those boxes. Lorenzo, Tommy, Aidan?

So, as we follow her Love Island journey, he's everything you need to know about Halle...

Halle Brown is on Love Island 2026. Picture: Instagram

How old is Love Island's Halle?

Halle Brown is 23 years old.

Where is Love Island's Halle from?

She's from Cheshire, which is no surprise since her mum is Real Housewives of Cheshire star Leanne Brown (previously Wassell).

What is Halle from Love Island's job?

The Love Island bombshell is a professional dancer.

In 2024 she graduated from Addict Dance Academy in Leicester with a first class degree. Since then she's gone on to work for Warner Bros., World Abu Dhabi, and appeared in other smaller projects.

Who are Love Island's Halle's parents?

Love Island's Halle's parents Wes Brown and Leanne Wassell. Picture: Getty

Is Love Island's Halle's dad Wes Brown?

Yes, both of Halle's parents are famous. Her dad Wes Brown is a former professional footballer who spent the majority of his career at Manchester United. He was even in England's World Cup squad in 2002.

Applying football to her Love Island strategy, Halle said she'll be going "straight for the goal". She said: "If you want to be anything in football it’s definitely a striker, isn’t it?

"You get all of the glory without having to do any work to bring the ball forwards. I can fall in love quite quickly. I’m such a lover girl. I just love seeing the good in people and feeling a connection with someone."

Is Love Island's Halle on Instagram and TikTok?

Yes! Find her Instagram here: @halleebrown And her TikTok handle is: @halleb5

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