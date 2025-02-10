What happened between Love Island's Grace Jackson and Omar Nyame? Their history explained

What happened between Love Island's Grace Jackson and Omar Nyame? Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island's Grace and Omar were reunited in All Stars but Grace insisted they didn't have "unfinished business" - so what happened after they met on series 11?

Love Island All Stars has a way of bringing old flames back together. Season two has even seen Harriett Blackmore and Ronnie Vint rekindle their romance after it seemed to go sour in the real world.

For the likes of Tina Stinnes and Casey O'Gorman the reunion was less welcomed, but when it came to Omar Nyame and Grace Jackson they didn't reveal too much and despite the odd run-in, they've been pretty amicable in the villa.

With Grace coupled up with Luca Bish, when Omar entered as a bombshell Ronnie was quick to warn Luca that Grace and Omar had a little thing in the villa the first time around and that it may have even continued after she left the show with Reuben Collins.

So, what actually happened with Grace and Omar? Here's their history explained...

Grace Jackson said she's 'so glad' she was on season 11 of Love Island. Picture: Instagram

What happened between Love Island's Grace and Omar?

They met on Love Island season 11 in the summer of 2024 and they had a few conversations before Grace ended up coupling up with Joey Essex.

Grace told Joey that Omar had made some flirty comments and that if Joey wasn't in the villa she'd probably get to know Omar. This led to Joey getting pretty angry and confronting Omar by the bedrooms.

Joey got in Omar's face and told him that he was "no competition". Before things became too heated, Joey said they didn't have a problem and Omar replied: "Don't step to me. You're getting excited, don't show off."

After this Joey and Grace continued in a couple until he dumped her for Jessy Potts.

Omar joined Love Island as the third bombshell. Picture: ITV

Later, Grace left the villa with Reuben after they were voted 'least likely to work on the outside'. It was then later revealed that their busy schedules led to the pair splitting.

But during Grace's time still seeing Reuben, according to public knowledge, she and Omar sparked dating rumours after they were spotted at the 2024 GRM gala.

After a string of videos of them dancing together did the rounds on TikTok, a source told the tabloids: "They were all over each other at the GRM Gala holding hands and his arms were around Grace.

"He stayed by her side all night, wherever she went and it was the sweetest thing to watch. Fans were chatting to them and saying you look great together and Grace couldn’t stop smiling, she looked so happy."

They even got a picture taken together that's worthy of being hung in your living room. Shot by @pharaohdraws in a promotional shoot for Hennessy at the event, Omar and Grace posed for an exquisite photo, which the photographer later shared among others from the night.

At the time a source insisted their relationship was "entirely platonic". Grace's split from Reuben was announced just days after.

But speaking to the girls on Love Island All Stars, Grace said she and Omar had had a bit of a thing on the show before but that she didn't see it as "unfinished business". She also made it clear to Omar and Luca that Luca was her priority.

During a game of 'Spin The Bottle', Grace and Omar did get into a bit of a row and she told him to 'shut his f------ mouth'. Things remained tense for a couple of days but in a game of 'Snog Marry Pie', Omar pied her as a way of getting her back and things seemed to be settled for good.

Omar pied Grace on Love Island All Stars. Picture: ITV

