Exclusive

Love Island’s Grace Jackson reveals her gym and diet routine

14 March 2025, 14:18 | Updated: 14 March 2025, 14:30

Love Island’s Grace Jackson reveals her gym and diet routine
Love Island’s Grace Jackson reveals her gym and diet routine. Picture: Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

The girlies have been literally using Grace as pre-workout and now she's revealed how she maintains her physique.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island All Stars season two runner up Grace Jackson has been hailed as one of the most beautiful islanders ever. And while she's been open about any cosmetic work she's had done, people want to know how the body is so TEA.

On TikTok we've seen the girlies share gym vids with captions like, 'no pre-work just grace from love island in a bikini' and 'special thanks to grace from love island for making me go to my 6am gym class this morning'.

But we have to admit that some of it must come genetically to Grace as she revealed to us what she does to stay in shape and compared to some of the intimidating, rigorous and restrictive celebrity diet and exercise plans out there, it seems Grace has quite a relaxed and healthy approach to exercise and food.

Grace Jackson on All Stars
Grace Jackson on All Stars. Picture: ITV

On how she maintains her physique, she said: "I just gym twice a week. I've had a personal trainer for quite a while so I feel like that has given me more confidence in the gym. And I just eat what makes me feel good and probably train 2-3 times a week and just glutes and legs.

"But it's funny because I haven't been for like two months and I was saying to Luca the other day, 'I need to get back in the gym' because I feel like it just boosts those happy hormones doesn't it? And endorphins and I feel like I really miss it."

This was of course right after she left the Love Island villa and was out of a routine, admitting she and Luca were "living out of hotels and ordering Deliveroo every night".

However, she says the 'What I Eat In A Day' on her YouTube is a good reflection of when she's in a good routine.

What I eat in a day!

Luca then confirmed this, asking her to reveal what she'd actually eaten recently, including a huge stuffed cookie she enjoyed - yum!

"The cookie was - this is the best thing ever - it was a stuffed kinder bueno cookie which was just unbelievable," Grace explained after listing of things she'd eaten like a Katsu curry.

Luca then joked: "I bet she didn't put stuffed cookies in her 'What I Eat In A Day'!"

Well there you have it, looking to be like Grace? She goes to the gym for that serotonin boost but she still eats cookies like the rest of us so be kind to yourself.

Read more about Love Island here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Grace and Luca reveal unaired Love Island All Stars moments

Latest Love Island News

Love Island's Curtis has challenged Ekin-Su's ex Davide to a boxing match

Love Island's Curtis has challenged Ekin-Su's ex Davide to a boxing match

Ekin-Su and Davide became popular with viewers because of their unconventional chemistry

Why did Love Island's Ekin-Su and Davide split?

Here's who's still together from the All Stars 2025 cast

Which Love Island All Stars 2025 couples are still together?

What you don't know about the Love Island prize money

Love Island winners reveal truth about £50k prize money

Everything there is to know aboout Love Island's Grace Jackson

Love Island All Stars Grace Jackson: Age, ex-boyfriend and what series she was on

Hot On Capital

Danny Jones issues apology to wife Georgia over 'drunken kiss' video with Maura Higgins

Danny Jones issues statement apologising to wife over Maura Higgins kiss

Live-action Lilo & Stitch trailer divides fans over Pleakley side-by-side comparison

Live-action Lilo & Stitch trailer divides fans over Pleakley side-by-side comparison

The real life inspiration behind Netflix's Adolescence

Is Netflix's Adolescence a true story? Tragic real life inspiration revealed

Who is the killer in Adolescence? Did Jamie Kill Katie?

Who is the killer in Netflix's Adolescence? Ending explained by co-creators

Are MAFS Australia's Ashleigh and Jake still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Ashleigh and Jake still together?

Jacqui from MAFS Australia 2025 responded to 'fake crying' allegations.

MAFS Australia’s Jacqui responds after fans accuse her of ‘fake crying’

The sequel to Freaky Friday 2 has been confirmed by actress Lindsay Lohan

All about Freaky Friday 2: The 2025 film's release date, trailer, plot, cast and more

Chappell Roan defends her right to make a lesbian country song after releasing The Giver

Chappell Roan defends her right to make lesbian country music after releasing The Giver

MAFS Australia's Jake said the backlash over his photo ranking comments left him worried about his career.

MAFS Australia’s Jake ‘seriously worried’ about career after controversial photo ranking comments
Where is MAFS Australia filmed? Apartments and dinner party locations revealed

Where is MAFS Australia 2025 filmed? Apartments and dinner party locations revealed

Justin Bieber says he feels "unworthy" and a "fraud" in surprising statement

Justin Bieber admits he feels "unworthy" and a "fraud" in shock statement

Selena Gomez 'Sunset Blvd' lyrics meaning explained

The spicy meaning behind Selena Gomez's 'Sunset Blvd' lyrics explained

Jade explains true story behind 'FUFN' lyrics and meaning

Jade explains true story behind 'FUFN' lyrics and meaning

Every post-show MAFS Australia couple swap

All the shocking MAFS Australia couple swaps

Are MAFS Australia's Rhi and Jeff still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Rhi and Jeff still together?

Sabrina Carpenter Short n Sweet Tour start times: What time does Sabrina take to the stage?

Sabrina Carpenter Short n Sweet Tour start times: What time does Sabrina go on stage?

Chappell Roan 'The Giver' lyrics meaning explained

What are Chappell Roan's 'The Giver' lyrics about? The queer meaning explained

Who are Kylie Jenner's children?

Kylie Jenner's children: names, ages and adorable pictures

Millie Bobby Brown gets chaotic in 'My Life In 20 Questions'

Millie Bobby Brown gets chaotic in 'My Life In 20 Questions'

Did MAFS Australia's Jacqui really win Miss New Zealand?

Did Jacqui from MAFS Australia really win Miss New Zealand?

More Movies & TV News

Adrian responded to domestic violence allegations that resurfaced during the show's production.

MAFS Australia's Adrian responds to domestic violence allegations

Love Island's Catherine responds to Gabby saying her and Omar 'aren't in a genuine couple'

Love Island's Catherine responds to Gabby saying her and Omar 'aren't in a genuine couple'

When is the next episode of MAFS Australia on?

When is MAFS Australia on? Days, time and next episode release schedule

When will Moana 2 be on streaming? How to watch Moana 2 online

When will Moana 2 be on streaming? How to watch Moana 2 online

Where is MAFS Australia's Katie now she's left the show?

Where is MAFS Australia’s Katie now?

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight Australia

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset