Love Island’s Grace Jackson reveals her gym and diet routine

Love Island’s Grace Jackson reveals her gym and diet routine. Picture: Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

The girlies have been literally using Grace as pre-workout and now she's revealed how she maintains her physique.

Love Island All Stars season two runner up Grace Jackson has been hailed as one of the most beautiful islanders ever. And while she's been open about any cosmetic work she's had done, people want to know how the body is so TEA.

On TikTok we've seen the girlies share gym vids with captions like, 'no pre-work just grace from love island in a bikini' and 'special thanks to grace from love island for making me go to my 6am gym class this morning'.

But we have to admit that some of it must come genetically to Grace as she revealed to us what she does to stay in shape and compared to some of the intimidating, rigorous and restrictive celebrity diet and exercise plans out there, it seems Grace has quite a relaxed and healthy approach to exercise and food.

Grace Jackson on All Stars. Picture: ITV

On how she maintains her physique, she said: "I just gym twice a week. I've had a personal trainer for quite a while so I feel like that has given me more confidence in the gym. And I just eat what makes me feel good and probably train 2-3 times a week and just glutes and legs.

"But it's funny because I haven't been for like two months and I was saying to Luca the other day, 'I need to get back in the gym' because I feel like it just boosts those happy hormones doesn't it? And endorphins and I feel like I really miss it."

This was of course right after she left the Love Island villa and was out of a routine, admitting she and Luca were "living out of hotels and ordering Deliveroo every night".

However, she says the 'What I Eat In A Day' on her YouTube is a good reflection of when she's in a good routine.

What I eat in a day!

Luca then confirmed this, asking her to reveal what she'd actually eaten recently, including a huge stuffed cookie she enjoyed - yum!

"The cookie was - this is the best thing ever - it was a stuffed kinder bueno cookie which was just unbelievable," Grace explained after listing of things she'd eaten like a Katsu curry.

Luca then joked: "I bet she didn't put stuffed cookies in her 'What I Eat In A Day'!"

Well there you have it, looking to be like Grace? She goes to the gym for that serotonin boost but she still eats cookies like the rest of us so be kind to yourself.

