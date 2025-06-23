Who is Love Island's Giorgio Russo? His age, job and famous sister revealed

Who is Love Island's Gio Russo? his age, job, where he's from and famous sister revealed. Picture: ITV, @giorusso__ via Instagram

By Katie Smith

Here's everything you need to know about Love Island's new boy Gio Russo - from his age and job to where he's from and his famous sister Alessia.

Love Island bombshell alert! Giorgio Russo is one of the latest bombshells to enter the Love Island series 12 villa – and he's about to shake the game up.

Gio is entering the villa alongside fellow bombshells Caprice Alexandra, Poppy Harrison and Will Means and he's looking for a girl with a "good personality, [who's] family-oriented and fun to be around". He's keeping his cards close to his chest about who he's got his eye on but he says there's a couple in the mix.

As well as the rest of the nation, Gio's very famous sister (England Lionesses' Alessia Russo) will also be tuning in to watch him in the villa.

So here's everything you need to know about Gio as he enters the Love Island villa...

Love Island UK bombshell Giorgio enters the villa. Picture: ITV

How old is Love Island's Giorgio Russo?

Giorgio is 30 years old, making him one of the oldest islanders in the villa this season so far – and the same age as Harry Cooksley.

Where is Love Island's Giorgio Russo from?

While he currently lives in Australia, Giorgio is originally from Maidstone in Kent, UK.

Wondering about the origins of his name? Gio is of Italian descent, and his grandfather is from Sicily. His father's name is Mario and his siblings names are Luca and Alessia.

What is Love Island's Giorgio Russo job?

Giorgio is an account manager, but his job has taken a back seat in recent months as he's been travelling around South East Asia before settling in Sydney Australia.

Love Island's Gio is currently living in Sydney, Australia. Picture: @giorusso__ via Instagram

Who is Love Island's Giorgio's sister Alessia Russo?

Giorgio isn't the only islander in the villa this year with a connection to a famous footballer. Giorgio's sister is England Lionesses and Arsenal Women star Alessia Russo.

Giorgio is four years old than Alessia, and the two also have an older brother Luca who is 32. (And all three of them look so much alike!)

Gio frequent posts photos of himself and his siblings on Instagram and is always celebrating Alessia's successes on the grid. Celebrating Arsenal Women's recent Champions League win, Gio wrote: "Turns out being related to a Champions League winner doesn’t make me any better at football… but it does make me insanely proud.

Congratulations, @alessia you make me prouder and prouder to be your big brother everyday."

Speaking about Alessia in his Love Island press release, Giorgio revealed she will definitely be watching him on the show, adding that she's really excited and that she tunes in every year.

With both Alessia and brother Luca heavily involved in football, it's no surprise that Giorgio is looking for someone who also has a passion for sport.

"My sister plays pro football, so being interested in sport, they don’t have to know football or understand it, but if they can show some sort of interest because it is such a prominent thing in our family," he said of his green flags. "It would be hard if they hated it."

Love Island's Giorgio has two siblings – older brother Luca and younger sister Alessia. Picture: @giorusso__ via Instagram

Does Love Island's Giorgio Russo live in Australia? Why did he move there?

Yep, while he's originally from Maidstone in Kent, Gio has been living in Sydney for about a year now. According to his Instagram, he moved to Australia back in May 2024 after travelling around South East Asia.

In December 2023, he wrote: "The day has finally come to jump ship and leave the UK! I’ve always wanted to go and this summer in Australia really made that clear for me!"

"When you’re too comfortable in certain areas the only way you will really grow is if you take a big leap of faith and see what could be… Leaving is always tough but when it’s for an unknown amount of time it makes it even harder. I love my family and friends so much but this is for me and I know I will thank myself in time!"

But what about the long-distance relationship issue? Well, Gio has already confirmed that he'll eventually move back to the UK because he misses his family, but he'd still love to take whoever he finds love with to show them around Sydney.

Love Island's Gio is set to join the villa as a bombshell. Picture: @giorusso__ via Instagram

What is Giorgio from Love Island's Instagram?

You can follow Gio on Instagram at @giorgiorusso__, where he frequently shares photos of his life in Australia, his fitness regimes, his travelling adventures in Indonesia, Vietnam and Thailand and, of course, loads of sweet photos of him and his family. (He's just become an uncle!)

Gio already has around 30,000 Instagram followers thanks to his football connections and that number will no doubt rise as he wins the hearts of Love Island viewers.

