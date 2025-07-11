Love Island's Giorgio has fans saying the same thing after major Casa decision

11 July 2025, 06:55

Islander Giorgio Russio has been praised for his "genuine nature".
Islander Giorgio Russio has been praised for his "genuine nature". Picture: ITV

By Lily Bell

Love Island's Giorgio put himself at risk of being dumped after Casa Amor and now fans are saying the same thing about him.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island's "resident good guy" Giorgio Russo, has captured the hearts of viewers with his sweet ways.

The 30 year old from Kent, has been showered in compliments from adoring fans - many whom believe he's too good natured for the show which has seen the likes of Helena Ford and Shakira Khan feud over boys (Harry and Ty, we're looking at you) and Shea Mannings and Tommy Bradley exchange some heated words...

Giorgio's true sentiment was on full display during the dramatic Casa Amor recoupling, when Giorgio made the bold move to return to the main villa alone - despite the risk of being dumped - after a short-lived romance with Yasmin Broom (Yaz).

After Casa Amor, Giorgio returned the the villa alone, but Billykiss (who he was in a couple with) had coupled up with Boris
After Casa Amor, Giorgio returned the the villa alone, but Billykiss (who he was in a couple with) had coupled up with Boris. Picture: ITV

Since being in the villa, Giorgio has explored connections with both Helena and Yasmin Pettet, but failed to feel a spark - staying true to his search of looking for a girl with, "good personality, [who's] family-oriented and fun to be around".

Throughout his Love Island experience, Giorgio has conducted himself with grace and maturity, being upfront about his feelings and always being careful not to lead a girl on (king behaviour).

Even in Casa Amor, after exploring a connection with Yaz he decided to respectfully end their short-lived romance telling her, "I feel like something is missing".

She responded: "I appreciate you being honest, I completely get that".

Giorgio was in a couple with Billykiss. The photo shows them hugging after a recoupling
Giorgio was in a couple with Billykiss. Picture: ITV

Despite the risk of being dumped, Giorgio stayed true to himself and returned back to the villa alone on Wednesday night (July 9th).

Viewers were quick to praise him, arguing that he could have easily brought Yaz back to secure his place in the villa even if in a friendship couple. One fan said: "He's such a cutie and I feel like he is the only genuine guy in the villa."

Whilst another fan said: "I love that he’s actually an adult and doesn’t get involved in the childish antics of the other boys."

Tommy was the fan favourite for a while, and likely will stay in many viewers' good books, but after he left Emily high and dry at the fire pit after recoupling with Lucy Quinn, he's no long the "one woman man" everyone thought he was.

While he was well within his right's to explore other connections, it does mean he's had to pass the 'good guy' baton onto Giorgio - sorry Tommy!

But sadly for Giorgio his decision did wind him up dumped from the villa. He's said he's glad he's able to leave the villa with his "head held high".

Talking about his Casa Amor decision, he said: "None of the girls were 100% my type in Casa Amor, but I got on well with Yaz initially and tried to make something work that could have potentially sparked, but it didn’t really turn out that way.

"I know what it’s like being brought back to the Villa in a non-starter couple, so I didn’t want to put Yaz in that situation."

