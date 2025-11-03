Love Island's Georgia Harrison welcomes first child with partner Jack Stacey

Love Island star Georgia Harrison, her partner Jack Stacey and their daughter Sahara. Picture: Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island star Georgia Harrison has given birth to her first child with boyfriend Jack Stacey.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Back in April, Love Island star Georgia Harrison revealed she was pregnant with her first baby. The news came shortly after she'd entered a relationship with City worker Jack Stacey.

Georgia acknowledged the fast pace at which their relationship was going when she announced the pregnancy, but told The Mirror: "We both definitely wanted children, and while some may say it feels too soon, we know that this is amazing news and we couldn’t be happier.

"We’ve both lived so much already, partied to a point that is probably concerning, and done everything fun you could possibly do. If we’re lucky enough to be able to have kids, why not have them sooner rather than later?"

Now, Georgia and Jack have announced the birth of their daughter Sahara Jean Stacey.

Read more: Georgia Harrison becomes first ever Love Island star to receive MBE

Georgia Harrison and her daughter Sahara. Picture: Instagram

After teasing the arrival of their baby girl on Halloween, Georgia and Jack shared some adorable snaps on Instagram over the weekend.

They shared pictures and polaroids of their hospital stay and captioned the post: "🌸𝒮𝒶𝒽𝒶𝓇𝒶 𝒥𝑒𝒶𝓃 𝒮𝓉𝒶𝒸𝑒𝓎🌸 Born 12.09 on the 30th October 2025.

"We are more in love than we ever could have imagined. Thank you so much for all of your messages we’re so grateful. Time to enter the baby bubble 🫧"

Georgia tagged the labour ward that she gave birth in, Whipps Cross Labour Ward, at an East London hospital.

Love Island alum like Gabby Allen shared congratulations, commenting: "Ohhhh I’m so happy for you guys ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Chloe Burrows said, "Congratulations angel girl!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️". And Amber Davies penned: "Georgia congratulations ❤️❤️❤️❤️ your new beautiful bundle of joy. You deserve all this love xxxxx"

Congratulations Georgia and Jack!

Read more Love Island news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.