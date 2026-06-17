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EXCLUSIVE: Love Island's George reveals true feelings for Robyn and moment that never aired

17 June 2026, 13:02 | Updated: 17 June 2026, 17:48

Love Island's George reveals whether he plans to reignite Robyn romance
Love Island's George reveals whether he plans to reignite Robyn romance. Picture: Capital / ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island's George Knight has addressed the possibility of a reunion between him and co-star Robyn Langton.

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Despite saying he doesn't usually go for blondes, Love Island's George Knight took an interest in Robyn Langton.

However, he was also exploring a possible connection with Mica Harris, and even though he kissed Robyn and invited her to The Hideaway he chose to recouple with Mica.

While he was chatting to Mica, George told her that Robyn was "so not" his type, but since his shock villa exit, and Robyn being dumped, he's mentioned that he might be interested in exploring things with Robyn again.

So, is Robyn his type or not? George came into Capital for a chat and we got him talking about a possible reunion with Robyn.

George and Robyn were getting close on Love Island
George and Robyn were getting close on Love Island. Picture: ITV

He read out his own quote from the show, 'Robyn is just, is so not my type,' and admitted that it was him who had said it.

Explaining why he still chose to get to know Robyn, and kiss her on the terrace, he said: "The villa does weird things to you, like it makes you like and think outside of your comfort zone and maybe what your normal type is you wouldn't necessarily go for, and that was the case of Robyn."

He added: "I wouldn't even probably speak to her on a night out, but her personality was infectious and we got on like a house on fire. So yeah, still not my type, but just a great girl."

When asked if he planned to reunite with Robyn, the 28-year-old reality TV star said: "I spoke on the phone with Robyn, she's obviously doing all her things since post coming out, I'm sort of doing similar stuff.

"But I think we will, yeah. I'd like to think that we will at some point. I've never been to Liverpool before, so I think I might make the trip up there for sure."

After the interview, Robyn and George went out for dinner with their co-star Ope Sowande. They shared a huge hug as they reunited but it was unclear whether there was any romance in it.

George then spoke about how Robyn had been upset when he had to the leave the villa. He explained: "Yeah, that was kind of cute when I saw that.

"She told me on the phone as well that there were a few tears which they didn't air, which is a shame because obviously there was a real connection there."

He continued: "But yeah, she had it rough in there, that girl. Like, she had it rough. She had no connection for a while, then when the opportunity came for her to couple up with someone, she couldn't pick first.

"And then, you know, then I left. So yeah, she had a rough, rough few days, and then she didn't get picked by the bombshells."

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