Love Island's George and Robyn address rekindling their romance after shock dumping

11 June 2026, 12:46

Love Island's George Knight promo image and pictured with Robyn Langton in the villa.
Love Island's George reveals he wants dumped Robyn to slide in his DM's. Picture: ITV

By Lily Bell

Love Island’s George Knight has revealed his future plans with dumped Islander Robyn Langton after their brief romance.

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Despite George Knight's sudden exit from the Love Island villa, finding love is still on his mind, as he's made his feelings clear about dumped Islander Robyn Langton.

George entered the show alongside Yasmin Hadlow as the first bombshells of series 13. The professional footballer quickly formed a connection with Robyn and invited her to The Hideaway less than 24 hours after entering the villa, which she declined.

As we all know, his time in the villa was short and sweet as he left because of an urgent family matter back home. However, it appears he's hoping to pursue a romance with Robyn now they're both back on the outside world.

Love Island's George Knight and Robyn Langton pictured in the villa.
Love Island's George and Robyn had a connection. Picture: ITV

Last night, George appeared on Harrison Solomon's livestream where the pair live reacted to episode 10, in which Robyn was dumped.

Before the episode started, Harrison asked George: "Do you hope she [Robyn] goes tonight?"

George immediately replied, "No", before he nodded his head and grinned, seemingly telling a very different story.

During the livestream, Harrison also asked George whether he'd arrange to meet Robyn if she were dumped, he responded: "Definitely like to speak to her for sure. Like there was definitely a vibe there, she was just such a good girl. Definitely the best personality of all the girls."

When Robyn was later dumped, an excited George said: "Bring my girl home. British Airways first class, bring her home. Nice warm dinner."

Harrison added: "Hey Robyn! Georgey boy is waiting for you."

Love Island's Harrison Solomon and George Knight pictured during a live stream.
Love Island's Harrison and George reacted to last night's episode. Picture: Twitch

Despite George and Robyn no longer being on the show, it seems Love Island may have worked its magic, as Robyn wants to reconnect too.

In Robyn's exit interview, she was asked about her connection with George. She said: "I really enjoyed getting to know George. It's unfortunate that he had to go home, but I hope he’s okay. That was my main concern.

"We really hit it off straight away and he was a lovely boy. There were a few ups and downs, which is inevitable in there, but once we had a conversation, we smoothed things out. I’m looking forward to speaking to him when I’m home."

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