Love Island's Ope reveals what actually happened when George left

23 June 2026, 11:22

Love Island's Ope Sowande has shared what actually happened when George Knight left the villa.
Love Island's Ope Sowande has shared what actually happened when George Knight left the villa. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island's Ope Sowande has shared what actually happened when George Knight left the villa.

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Fans have been dying to know what it was really like when George Knight left the Love Island villa.

It was first revealed by The Sun that George had quit the show for "private reasons" and then a few days later, scenes of Lorenzo Alessi revealing to the cast that George had left aired.

No more was said on why George had left the on show, but in an interview when he had returned to the UK, George revealed that there was a "health concern" within his immediate family.

Now, during a live stream, Love Island Alum Toby Aromolaran quizzed dumper Islander Ope Sowande on how George's exit actually played out behind the cameras.

George Knight left the Love Island villa after just three days
George Knight left the Love Island villa after just three days. Picture: ITV

On Sunday, The Sun broke a story alleging that George was covering up the true reason he left the villa. Both ITV and George declined to comment on the claim.

Due to these accusations, fans have been pressing dumped Islanders like Ope and Robyn Langton on whether they know why George really left.

Appearing on Toby's live stream, Ope said: "When he left... so in the evening, we all went to bed. He got out of bed, went to the bedroom upstairs. Then I just saw him come in the morning, get his trousers and go.

"Then Lorenzo came out the next day and told us that George has left the villa for personal reasons. Since then, that's all we got told.

"I didn't hear a single thing in the villa, I actually have no idea. I can't speak on that."

Love Island's Ope revealed what it was like when George left the villa
Love Island's Ope revealed what it was like when George left the villa. Picture: ITV

After leaving the villa, George spoke to Capital about his plans back in the UK. He said: "The motto is in the Knight household is, life continues. We crack on. We've obviously got to address the elephant in the room, which we're doing, um, but around that, life does continue.

"I still pursue and do things that I want to do that I'm interested in. Which naturally you might see because they're not things I like to do in my room on my own. And I'm doing that around, you know, the roles and responsibilities that I have as a family member.

"So I'm not just gonna lock myself away and hide behind my phone and do nothing. I'm still gonna go out. I'm still gonna do loads of shopping, see my friends, go to events, watch the football."

He ended by saying: "Nothing changes. It's just I need to be contactable for a certain few people, and at the moment I am."

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