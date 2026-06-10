Love Island's George Knight responds to Toni Laites calling him a 'jump scare'

10 June 2026, 11:51

Love Island's George Knight has responded to Toni Laites calling him a 'jump scare'
Love Island's George Knight has responded to Toni Laites calling him a 'jump scare'. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island's George Knight has addressed Toni Laites calling him a "jump scare" on The Debrief podcast.

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Love Island's George Knight entered the villa alongside Yasmin Hadlow as the first bombshells of the series. The pair entered the villa with a very important job, they each had to dump someone from the villa after 24 hours.

While the pair instantly started cracking on with the people they thought they might have a connection with, fans reacted to their entrance. As well as fans reacting, Love Island: The Debrief podcast hosts and Love Island series 12 contestants Toni Laites, Shakira Khan and Yasmin Pettet spoke about the bombshells.

Toni received a lot of backlash, as she said: "No shade, George is a jump scare, I would be p----- if I saw him walk in. I'm not going to lie." Shakira had his back saying: "No, let him cook!"

Following George sensationally quitting the show after just days on the show, he has addressed Toni's comment and directly responded to her, suggesting that it was an attempt to stay "relevant".

George arrived as a bombshell with Yasmin on Love Island
George arrived as a bombshell with Yasmin on Love Island. Picture: ITV

In an interview with The Sun, George was asked if he'd seen Toni's comment. He shared: "It's funny because one of my best friends, one of my best, best pals - who I've known for a long time - his girlfriend is her [Toni's] manager.

"So I think that was a bit of an awkward one. When I came out I was like, 'Connor, what's going on here, I thought there was a bit of a, maybe having each other's back here?'."

Ultimately, sharing his thoughts on her comment, he said: "Everyone's entitled to their opinion and I could give two... I'm not bothered."

However, he added: "I think if the roles has been reversed and a guy had said that about a girl, I think it would have blown up even more and you'd never know where they'd be now."

George went on: "I don't think that lighting did me any favours walking in. Blondes in that sun, I did look like a Targaryen, I'm getting a lot of comments about being a Targaryen."

A Targaryen is a fictional group of characters from the Games Of Thrones spin-off show House of Dragons. The Targaryens famously have very light blonde hair and fair features.

Then, directly responding to Toni, he said: "Fair play, everyone's striving to be relevant and that was going to be a bold comment. Shakira had my back which I'm very grateful for."

"I've been called worse, horrible things on a football pitch, by fans my entire life. So getting called a jump scare doesn't really bother me," the Dorking Wanderers player said.

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