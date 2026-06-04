Love Island's George Knight has quit the villa after just three days

4 June 2026, 16:25 | Updated: 4 June 2026, 17:32

Love Island's George Knight has 'left the villa' after just three days
Love Island's George Knight has 'left the villa' after just three days. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island bombshell George Knight has reportedly quit the show and left the villa within just a couple of days. Here's why.

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Love Island 2026 star George Knight entered the villa with Yasmin Hadlow as the first bombshells of the series.

He instantly became a huge part of the series as he and Yasmin were given the task of dumping two Islanders after just 24 hours.

After getting to know Robyn Langton, George ended up dumping Samraj Toor, with hopes of pursing Mica Harris. Yasmin chose to Ellie Chadwick to send home, so that she could explore her connection with Aidan Murphy.

Little did George and Yasmin know, the pair weren't actually axed from the villa and are set to return in tonight's episode.

But, ahead of that it has been reported that the 28-year-old footballer has actually left the villa after just three days.

Love Island's George entered the villa alongside Yasmin
Love Island's George entered the villa alongside Yasmin. Picture: ITV

Has George Knight left Love Island 2026?

Tabloids have confirmed that George has left the villa, with a Love Island spokesperson telling them of his exit.

They said: "For private reasons, George has left the Love Island villa."

A source added: "Duty of care for the Islanders is paramount so at this stage any further comment will come from George.

"Bosses and viewers alike had been loving his contribution."

Why has George Knight left Love Island 2026?

At the time of writing, all that has been revealed is that it was for private reasons and ITV have said any further comment will come from George himself.

We will update this page as soon as we know more about the situation.

George spent a lot of time getting to know Robyn on Love Island 2024
George spent a lot of time getting to know Robyn on Love Island 2024. Picture: ITV

Despite his sudden exit from the show, they have confirmed that George will appear on tonight's episode. Scenes of his exit are expected to be aired later in the week.

Love Island continues on ITV2 and ITVX tonight at 9pm.

Read more Love Island news here:

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