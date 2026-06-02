Inside Love Island George Knight's football career - who he plays for and more

2 June 2026, 21:00

What football team does Love Island's George Knight play for?
What football team does Love Island's George Knight play for? Picture: ITV / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island 2026 bombshell George Knight is a professional footballer currently playing for Dorking Wanderers. Here's everything we know about his football career so far.

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Love Island 2026 saw George Knight enter the villa as a bombshell on day one, alongside fellow bombshell Yasmin Hadlow.

While George is hoping to shoot his shot and score with one of the lovely ladies in the villa, this is a far cry from his usual training grounds. Back home, the 28-year-old contestant is a professional football player. However, it appears he will be using his skills as a midfielder on the show.

Speaking about his Love Island gameplay, George said: "I don’t think I’d make any rash decisions, I’d review options. You don’t want to get too deep, too early on. I’m open to getting to know everyone but as weeks go by, figure it out.

"I play midfield so maybe I’d go for that. If someone walked in that was straight away my type obviously I’d jump at it."

George Knight is a footballer on Love Island 2026
George Knight is a footballer on Love Island 2026. Picture: ITV

What football team does Love Island's George Knight play for?

Love Island star George is a defensive midfielder for non-league team Dorking Wanderers FC. Before Wanderers, George played for Bracknell Town FC.

George's football career started at Swindon Town Under 9's. Since then he's gone on to play at teams like Aldershot and Reading FC.

At 18 years old, George went to Lander University, South Carolina, on a scholarship. He did four years of football in America, playing as a defender for the first two and a midfielder for the last two.

Since 2020, he's been back in England playing the beautiful game on home soil.

George made his Dorking Wanderers debut in February this year. On his signing, George said: "I'm absolutely delighted to be on board. A massive thank you to Marc and his management team for the warm welcome at training this morning.

"I’m really looking forward to kicking on and contributing to getting this club back to where it belongs.I’m looking forward to meeting the fans on Saturday – up the Wanderers!"

The team's manager Marc White said: "I’ve watched George several times and I think he’ll add to the composition of the squad. He’s got aggression, versatility and is a good ball player – qualities that will make him a big part of the squad in the second half of the season.

"Thanks to Kane and Carl at Bracknell for being constructive throughout the process."

Let's see if he's as impressive in the game of love as he is on the pitch!

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