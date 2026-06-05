How much Love Island's George Knight earns from football revealed

How much does Love Island's George Knight earn from his football career? Picture: ITV / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

How much does Love Island's George Knight earn from his football career? The Dorking Wanderers player's salary revealed.

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Love Island 2026 was greeted with George Knight as one of the first bombshells on the show. He came in and made a huge impact, having to send home two Islanders alongside fellow bombshell Yasmin Hadlow.

However, after just three days it was revealed that he's had to leave the villa for "personal reasons". But, while he's been in the villa he's spoken often about his career as a semi-professional footballer back home.

It's no secret that football players can earn a lot of money, so we're all curious about how much but is George is earning from his semi-pro team. Here's everything we know about his salary...

George Knight on Love Island 2026. Picture: ITV

What is Love Island's George Knight's football salary?

George currently plays for the Dorking Wanderers FC, who play in the Enterprise National League South, which sits in the sixth tier of the English football pyramid.

While it will vary between teams and players, National League players were reported to earn £1,000 and £1,500 per week, by William Hill last year. This would work out as between £52,000 and £78,000 per year.

Some places report a lower salary of between £300 and £900 a week, which would be equal to between £15,600 and £46,800.

So, it looks like at the least, George could be earning £15,600 a year for football and at the most, it could be £78,000 a year.

Even though George has left the villa, he's likely made enough of an impact to continue on as a social media influencer if he choses to, which can bring in a very healthy pay check.

However, it's likely he'll return to his football team and continue to play, like Harry Cooksley did after Love Island 2025.

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