EXCLUSIVE: Love Island's George responds to backlash over not being with family after leaving the villa

15 June 2026, 18:00

Love Island's George Knight addresses backlash for not spending time at home despite 'family emergency'
Love Island's George Knight addresses backlash for not spending time at home despite 'family emergency'. Picture: Capital / ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island star George Knight has addressed claims that he's 'everywhere but with his family' after he left the villa for a family emergency.

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George Knight had a short run on Love Island this year but his impact was definitely felt around the villa. On the first night, alongside Yasmin Hadlow, George entered the villa as the first bombshells of the series.

He and Yasmin were given the task of dumping two Islanders after just 24 hours. After getting to know Robyn Langton, George ended up dumping Samraj Toor, with hopes of pursing Mica Harris. And Yasmin chose Ellie Chadwick to send home, so that she could explore her connection with Aidan Murphy.

However, George's time with both Mica and Robyn was cut short when he had to leave the villa due to a private family emergency.

George was getting to know Robyn while he was in the Love Island villa
George was getting to know Robyn while he was in the Love Island villa. Picture: ITV

Following his shock villa exit, George has spoken a little more about his reason for leaving, telling The Sun: "It is all very private. But it was a health concern with a member of the immediate family."

Since then he has been spotted out and about at different events and most recently at a ANOTR gig. Love Island viewers have been sharing videos of him all over TikTok which criticising him for not being at home with his family under the circumstances.

Talking to Capital, George addressed the backlash, saying: "The motto is in the Knight household is, life continues. We crack on. We've obviously got to address the elephant in the room, which we're doing, um, but around that, life does continue."

"I still pursue and do things that I want to do that I'm interested in. Which naturally you might see because they're not things I like to do in my room on my own. And I'm doing that around, you know, the roles and responsibilities that I have as a family member," he explained.

Love Island's George addresses why he's not spending time at home despite 'family emergency'

The 28-year-old footballer continued: "So I'm not just gonna lock myself away and hide behind my phone and do nothing. I'm still gonna go out. I'm still gonna do loads of shopping, see my friends, go to events, watch the football.

"With England's first World Cup day set for Wednesday this week, he said: "I'm football obsessed. I'll be at on Wednesday with all my best pals. Nothing changes. It's just I need to be contactable for a certain few people, and at the moment I am."

He ended his statement with: "So I'm balancing it all, and anyone that's got an issue with that can do one."

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