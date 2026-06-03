Love Island’s George Knight has fan all saying the same thing

Love Island’s George Knight has fan all saying the same thing. Picture: ITV

By Lily Bell

Love Island bombshell George Knight has been in the villa less than 24 hours and fans are already saying the same thing about him.

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Swapping the football pitch for the Love Island villa is professional footballer George Knight, who has already made his mark since entering the villa.

Before George made his bombshell entrance, he revealed his relationship strategy was not to make any "rash decisions" and get to know everyone first. However, less than 24 hours in the villa he'd already invited Robyn Langton to The Hideaway.

While George and fellow bombshell Yasmin Hadlow navigate which boy and girl they're going to dump from the villa, fans have all been saying the same thing about him online.

Robyn rejected George's invite to the hideaway. Picture: ITV

When George was announced on Instagram as one of the first bombshells for series 13, fans flooded the comments, all saying he looked like former Love Island star Casey O’Gorman.

One fan joked in the comments: "I thought Casey wasn’t coming back in the villa?" Another wrote: "@caseyogorman collect your doppelganger"

Even former Love Island star Ronnie Vint commented: "Casey disguised blinder you @caseyogorman thought you was on the panel"

Although Casey has yet to respond to the comparisons, fans on X have pointed out the resemblance too. One user wrote: "Casey dying his hair blonde to sneak back into the villa. I see your game. You ain’t fooling us hun x #Loveisland"

A second person penned: "I truly cannot believe they’ve managed to bring Casey back through a blonde footballer #loveisland"

Love Island fans claim Casey and George look alike. Picture: ITV

Having made four separate appearances in the Love Island franchise since 2023, Casey and Toby Aromolaran currently hold the joint record for the most appearances.

Having earned veteran status, Casey was jokingly banned by host Maya Jama from ever returning to the show after he joked in a video last year that he'd return for All Stars season 3.

Maya commented: “Lol my guy it’s enough!" It seems Maya has had the final say, as Casey won't be appearing on Love Island series 13, having recently been announced as the newest Aftersun panellist.

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