Love Island's George Knight: Age, job, where he’s from and football career revealed

George Knight is joining the cast of Love Island 2026. Picture: ITV & Instagram

By Lily Bell

Who is Love Island bombshell George Knight? From his Instagram & football career to where he's from, here's everything you need to know about the bombshell.

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Love Island series 13 gave the first bombshells all the power, as George Knight and Yasmin Hadlow were given exactly 24 hours to choose one boy and one girl to dump from the villa.

Before George made his bombshell entrance, he revealed his relationship strategy was not to make any "rash decisions" and get to know everyone first. However, if his type walks in, George said he would "jump at it".

Unlike his fellow Islanders, George appears to take a more laidback approach to dealing with the competition. He said: "I don’t want any problems. If I’m not anyone’s cup of tea, I’m not gonna force it."

Here's everything you need to know about Love Island's George, including how old he is, where he's from and what his type is...

Love Island's George admitted he's quite naturally competitive. Picture: Instagram

How old is Love Island's George?

George is 28 years old, making him and Lorezno Alessi the oldest contestants in the villa.

Where is Love Island's George from?

He is from Winchester, a city in Hampshire.

What is George from Love Island's job?

George is a professional football player for non-league team Dorking Wanderers FC. He joined the team earlier this year and plays as a defensive midfielder.

George doesn't want the loudest girl in the room. Picture: Instagram

What is Love Island's George looking for on Love Island?

Speaking about his ideal traits in the opposite sex, he said: "Tanned brunettes, quite minimalist looking, not much make up, dresses really well, funny, charismatic."

A major turn off for George is when a girl in the villa who has "too much energy" or is the loudest in the room.

Is Love Island's George on Instagram?

Yes he is! You can follow the bombshell here @georgewknight

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