Love Island’s George breaks silence on sudden villa exit

5 June 2026, 19:06 | Updated: 5 June 2026, 19:12

Love Island's George has addressed leaving the show after just days.
Love Island's George has addressed leaving the show after just days. Picture: ITV / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

For the first time since the news broke, Love Island's George has addressed leaving the show after just days.

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Love Island 2026 fans were stunned when it was revealed bombshell George Knight had quit the show just three episodes in.

George had entered the villa with Yasmin Hadlow as the first bombshells of the series on night one.

He instantly became a huge part of the series as he and Yasmin were given the task of dumping two Islanders after just 24 hours. After getting to know Robyn Langton, George ended up dumping Samraj Toor, with hopes of pursing Mica Harris.

Since then, viewers have had a small glimpse of him and Mica exploring their connection, but it was revealed yesterday that he had left the villa for ‘private reasons’.

While the scenes of him leaving are yet to air on the show, George has taken to social media to address his shock decision to quit the show.

Love Island's George shared a picture with his sister and the family dog when he shared the news
Love Island's George shared a picture with his sister and the family dog when he shared the news. Picture: Instagram

Taking to social media, George said he left to be close to his family but said he didn’t want share any future details out of respect for them.

His statement read: “Family comes first, always. Leaving the @loveisland Villa was a decision made in order to be with my family.

“Out of respect for them, I'd prefer not to go into any further detail. Thank you to everyone who has reached out with kind messages and support! It genuinely means a lot.”

It’s not been said if George’s exit will air on the show or not but Love Island returns to our screens tonight at 9pm.

Read more Love Island news here:

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