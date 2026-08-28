Why did Love Island's Gemma Owen and Luca Bish split?

28 August 2026, 14:49

Why did Love Island's Gemma Owens and Luca Bish split?
Why did Love Island's Gemma Owens and Luca Bish split? Picture: Instagram & Rex

By Lily Bell

Why did Love Island stars Gemma Owen and Luca Bish split? Here's everything you need to know about their split in 2022.

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Gemma Owen is back on our TV screens, but this time she isn’t looking for love like she was when she entered Love Island in 2022. This time she's starring alongside her family for a new docuseries, Meet the Owens.

At just 19 years old, Gemma made her Love Island debut. During the first week, Gemma instantly connected with Luca Bish and they went on to enjoy a mostly smooth-sailing journey.

Despite finishing the show in second place more loved-up than ever, they split three months later. Now it's been a few years and they've both moved on and are in new relationships, here's why they split.

Love Island stars Gemma Owen and Luca Bish pictured outside the villa in 2022.
Love Island stars Gemma and Luca finished in second place in 2022. Picture: Shutterstock

What happened between Luca Bish and Gemma Owen?

Luca and Gemma first appeared on series five of Love Island in 2022, featuring on the show alongside winners Davide Sanclimenti and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu.

However, Luca divided some viewers during their time on the show, as he was accused by some of controlling Gemma when she “flirted” with fellow contestant Billy Brown. Despite this, the pair rose through the champion ranks, eventually bagging a spot in the final as the show’s runners up.

But while the pair left the show as an item, things sadly took a turn for the worse. Just three months after their exit from the villa Gemma revealed that the couple had called it quits when she released a statement on her Instagram.

Her statement said: "To all my followers, I wanted to let you know that Luca and I are no longer in a relationship. It wasn’t an easy decision but ultimately this is what is best for us both right now."Many of you have been on this journey with us from the very beginning, and I want to thank you for your continued support as we start new chapters."

Love Island stars Gemma Owen and Luca Bish pictured posing together in 2022.
Love Island stars Gemma and Luca broke up three months after leaving show. Picture: Instagram

Following Gemma's statement, Luca said: “Switched my phone back on after taking some time out to clear my head after an emotional afternoon to thousands of messages and news articles about my breakup.

“I would have liked some time to process this privately but as you all already now know sadly Gemma and I made the mutual decision earlier today to go our separate ways.

"We have been on such a journey together and have made some amazing memories which I will treasure. I can't thank everyone enough for their support for us as a couple during and after Love Island. We will remain good friends and I wish nothing but the best for her [sic]”.

Why did Love Island's Gemma Owens and Luca Bish split?

On why they split, Luca and Gemma have both remained pretty tight lipped but talking to fellow All Stars islander Gabby Allen, Luca did reveal that age and "pressure" had something to do with their break up.

“It was like, we were both so young. Like walking out there and the pressure and stuff - it was nothing like,” Luca started before Gabby cut in. She said: “God yeah Gemma was 19.”

“Yeah 19 and I was 23 when we left and it was just crazy the world we walked into,” he replied.

During All Stars, Luca was also asked how he'd react if Gemma walked through the villa doors. He replied: “If Gemma walks back in... I'd walk out. I'd probably say 'I'm a Love Islander, Get Me Out'."

Luca Bish and Gemma Owen attend Pride Of Britain Awards 2022
Luca Bish and Gemma Owen attend Pride Of Britain Awards 2022. Picture: Getty

Since their split, both Gemma and Luca have moved on. Gemma is now in a relationship with Red Morgan who is a fellow horse rider. The couple hard-launched their relationship on Instagram in April 2025 during a trip to Dubai.

Meanwhile, Luca is in a relationship with Grace Jackson, who he met during Love Island All Stars in 2025.

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