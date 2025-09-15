How to watch Love Island Games in the UK

15 September 2025, 17:30

Ariana Madix promo image and season 1 contestants.
How to watch Love Island Games in the UK. Picture: YouTube

By Lily Bell

Here's everything you need to know about watching Love Island Games as a UK viewer.

Love Island Games is back for season 2, bringing even more drama and exciting challenges for UK fans to enjoy this Autumn.

From Malta to USA, former islanders around the globe are coming together in stunning Fij,i to have a second chance at finding love, and hopefully be crowned the Love Island Games champions. British star Jack Fowler, from season 4, won in 2023 with USA islander Justine Ndiba, however months later they announced their split.

This year, the game show will have a different look, as Maya Jama will no longer host the show. Taking her place is Vanderpump rules' star Ariana Madix, who'll help guide the islanders through the twists and turns of the competition.

So let's have a deeper look at everything Love Island Games and how you can watch it in the UK...

Cely and Toby during Love Island Games season 1
Cely and Toby during Love Island Games season 1. Picture: Getty

Where can I watch Love Island Games in the UK?

Love Island Games season 2 will premiere on America's Peacock, so for those wanting to watch from the UK the show is available for anyone who has access to Sky TV or NOW TV.

If you want a trip down memory lane, season 1 of Love Island Games is available on ITVX.

When does Love Island Games season 2 start?

The newest season will start with a bang on Tuesday 16th September at 6pm PT/9pm ET with a two hour episode, followed by new episodes Thursday-Tuesday.

For UK viewers, this means the first episode will be out on Wednesday 17th September at 2am.

Who's on Love Island Games 2025?

  • Charlie Georgiou (USA season 7)
  • Solène Favreau (France season 2)
  • Nicola Gauci Borda-Warr (Malta season 1)
  • Garbi Denteh (Netherlands & Belgium season 4)
  • Andrea Carmona (USA season 6)
  • Andreina Santos (USA season 7)
  • Kay Kay Gray (USA season 5)
  • Lucinda Strafford (UK season 7 & Australia season 5)
  • Mert Okatan (Netherlands & Belgium Seasons 2-3)
  • Chris Seeley (USA season 7)
  • Tyrique Hyde (UK season 10)
  • Josh Goldstein (USA season 3)
  • Isaiah Campbell (USA season 4)
  • Kendall Washington (USA season 6)
Lucinda Strafford and Tyrique Hyde's promo images.
Fellow Brits Lucinda Strafford and Tyrique Hyde will be joining. Picture: Peacock

Who is the host of Love Island Games?

Season 1 presenter Maya Jama has passed the hosting baton over to Vanderpump rules' Ariana Madix, who has been hosted Love Island USA.

Ariana will be help guide the former islanders through team and couples’ challenges all while navigating dating, eliminations and recouplings in the hopes to win an impressive $100,000 (approx £74,000).

Ariana Madix pictured posing in a blue dress.
Love Island Games will now be hosted by Vanderpump rules' Ariana Madix. Picture: Instagram

How does Love Island Games work?

Set in Fiji, Love Island Games brings together fan-favourite islanders from various Love Island series across the globe – USA, UK, Australia and beyond.

Not only are they looking for a second chance at romance, they're competing in both team and couples challenges in the hopes of being crowned Love Island Games champions, with a whooping $100,000 (approx £74,000) at stake.

