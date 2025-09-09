Love Island star set to make his fourth villa appearance

9 September 2025, 11:40

Maya Jama hosting the first series of Love Island Games
Maya Jama hosting the first series of Love Island Games. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

After three attempts in the villa, the Love Island star has been confirmed to join the show for a fourth time.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Surprisingly, it's not Casey O'Gorman. Though, never say never as he still has time and has been rumoured to join the Love Island Games lineup, alongside his ex-girlfriend Gabby Allen.

The islander reportedly making his fourth villa appearance is none other than Toby Aromolaran. Toby first appeared on Love Island in 2021, and came second alongside his now-ex Chloe Burrows.

Following his split from Chloe, it was announced that Toby was going to be on the first ever series of Love Island Games. While on the games spin-off, he sparked a connection with Georgia Steel. However, Toby and Georgia's time was cut short when they lost a challenge on day 9.

Following his Love Island Games stint, Toby starred on the first ever Love Island All Stars - where he and Georgia reignited their connection.

Toby Aromolaran and Cely Vazquez were first coupled up on Love Island Games
Toby Aromolaran and Cely Vazquez were first coupled up on Love Island Games. Picture: Getty

But now, four years after his first Love Island stint, Toby is reportedly returning to Love Island Games for it's second season.

A source told tabloids: "He took part in series one of Love Island Games but didn’t last long - this time he’s back and determined to make it to the final. He’s out in Fiji right now and filming starts in a few days time."

Tabloids also reported that in response, Toby's team said: "No comment."

After appearing on Love Island All Stars, where he and Georgia came fourth, Georgia announced their split saying that Toby had broken up with her out of nowhere.

Toby and Georgia came fourth on Love Island All Stars
Toby and Georgia came fourth on Love Island All Stars. Picture: Instagram

Her statement read: "It is true Toby has called things off. It has taken me by complete surprise and I'm still trying to process it and come to terms with it all."

A fan on Snapchat went on to ask Toby if he wanted to comment on her post, to which he simply replied: "Na, I'm cool."

Toby hasn't addressed the claims that he's heading on Love Island Games, but his Instagram has been dormant since August 31st.

Now hosted by Ariana Madix and not Maya Jama, Love Island Games is returning to US streaming service Peacock this September 16th and is set to air in the UK later this year.

Toby Aromolaran and Georgia Steel left Love Island Games together
Toby Aromolaran and Georgia Steel left Love Island Games together. Picture: Getty

Read more about Love Island here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Love Island News

Shakira teased an upcoming project with Toni and Yasmin

Exclusive: Love Island's Shakira teases upcoming project with Toni and Yas

Ty and Angel have been inseparable since the vila, going on trips and sharing date nights.

Are Love Island's Angel Swift and Ty Isherwood still together?

Millie in her latest Instagram post [left]. Liam and Millie hugging [right].

Love Island's Millie Court breaks silence after second Liam Reardon split

Tom Clare and Molly Smith won Love Island All Stars 2024

Love Island's Molly Smith and Tom Clare’s relationship timeline - A closer look

Love Island's Molly Smith and Tom Clare announce their engagement

Love Island's Molly Smith and Tom Clare announce their engagement

Hot On Capital

The Summer I Turned Pretty episode 10 release time

Here's what time The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 10 comes out

Who is Jessie J's boyfriend?

Who is Jessie J's Boyfriend? Chanan Safir Colman's age, job and how they met

Gigi Hadid reveals she auditioned to play Rapunzel in live-action Tangled

Gigi Hadid reveals she auditioned to play Rapunzel in live-action Tangled

Wednesday's Emma Myers responds to theories that Enid will date Agnes in season 3

Wednesday's Emma Myers responds to theories Enid will date Agnes in season 3

Keye, Julia-Ruth and Dean from MAFS UK series 10

Meet the MAFS UK 2025 cast - Every bride and groom revealed

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

Wednesday season 3: Release date, cast, plot spoilers, trailers and news

Wednesday season 3: Release date, cast, plot spoilers, trailers and news

Debby Ryan and Josh Dun announce they're expecting their first baby together

Debby Ryan and Josh Dun announce they're expecting their first baby together

Sabrina Carpenter advocates for trans rights in MTV VMAs performance and speech

Sabrina Carpenter advocates for trans rights in MTV VMAs performance and speech

Who performed at the 2025 MTV VMAs? Every artist on the lineup and what they sang

Who performed at the 2025 MTV VMAs? Every artist and what they sang

How many VMAs does Lady Gaga have? Every award she's ever won including her 2025 wins

How many VMAs does Lady Gaga have? Every award she's ever won including her 2025 wins

In 2023 Taylor took home 9 VMAs

How many VMAs does Taylor Swift have and what did she win them for?

Events

Perrie Edwards is pregnant with her second child

Perrie Edwards announces pregnancy with fiancé Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Is Taylor Swift at the 2025 VMAs?

Is Taylor Swift at the VMAs 2025?

Lady Gaga is leading the MTV VMAs 2025 with 12 nominations

Full list of MTV Video Music Award 2025 nominations

Will Wednesday and Enid get together in Wednesday season 3?

Wednesday creators address Wednesday and Enid's romantic future

Taylor Swift at the MTV VMAs 2024 [left]. Addison Rae at the MTV VMAs 2024 [right].

What time the VMAs 2025 start and how to watch in the UK

Does Agnes die in Wednesday season 2? Her ending explained

Does Agnes die in Wednesday season 2? Her ending explained

Empara Mi: 'I loved The O.C. That was the first time I heard Imogen Heap' | My Life in 20

Empara Mi: 'I loved The O.C. That was the first time I heard Imogen Heap' | My Life in 20

How old is Nikki Rodriguez? Here's what the My Life with the Walter Boys actress has said about her age

How old is Nikki Rodriguez? Here's what the My Life with the Walter Boys star's said about her age

More Movies & TV News

Is Thing Isaac Night's hand in Wednesday? The shocking backstory explained

Who does Thing belong to in Wednesday? The Isaac Night connection explained

Who plays Isaac Night in Wednesday? Owen Painter's age, past roles and everything you need to know

Who plays Isaac Night in Wednesday? Owen Painter's age, past roles and everything you need to know
My Life with the Walter Boys' Nikki Rodriguez and Noah LaLonde address dating rumours

My Life with the Walter Boys' Nikki Rodriguez and Noah LaLonde address dating rumours

My Life with the Walter Boys' Corey Fogelmanis says he can't "justify" Nathan's behaviour in season 2

My Life with the Walter Boys' Corey Fogelmanis says he can't "justify" Nathan's behaviour in season 2
The Summer I Turned Pretty author Jenny Han responds to backlash over season 3 episode 9

The Summer I Turned Pretty author responds to intense backlash over season 3 episode 9

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton