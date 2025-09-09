Love Island star set to make his fourth villa appearance

Maya Jama hosting the first series of Love Island Games. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

After three attempts in the villa, the Love Island star has been confirmed to join the show for a fourth time.

Surprisingly, it's not Casey O'Gorman. Though, never say never as he still has time and has been rumoured to join the Love Island Games lineup, alongside his ex-girlfriend Gabby Allen.

The islander reportedly making his fourth villa appearance is none other than Toby Aromolaran. Toby first appeared on Love Island in 2021, and came second alongside his now-ex Chloe Burrows.

Following his split from Chloe, it was announced that Toby was going to be on the first ever series of Love Island Games. While on the games spin-off, he sparked a connection with Georgia Steel. However, Toby and Georgia's time was cut short when they lost a challenge on day 9.

Following his Love Island Games stint, Toby starred on the first ever Love Island All Stars - where he and Georgia reignited their connection.

Toby Aromolaran and Cely Vazquez were first coupled up on Love Island Games. Picture: Getty

But now, four years after his first Love Island stint, Toby is reportedly returning to Love Island Games for it's second season.

A source told tabloids: "He took part in series one of Love Island Games but didn’t last long - this time he’s back and determined to make it to the final. He’s out in Fiji right now and filming starts in a few days time."

Tabloids also reported that in response, Toby's team said: "No comment."

After appearing on Love Island All Stars, where he and Georgia came fourth, Georgia announced their split saying that Toby had broken up with her out of nowhere.

Toby and Georgia came fourth on Love Island All Stars. Picture: Instagram

Her statement read: "It is true Toby has called things off. It has taken me by complete surprise and I'm still trying to process it and come to terms with it all."

A fan on Snapchat went on to ask Toby if he wanted to comment on her post, to which he simply replied: "Na, I'm cool."

Toby hasn't addressed the claims that he's heading on Love Island Games, but his Instagram has been dormant since August 31st.

Now hosted by Ariana Madix and not Maya Jama, Love Island Games is returning to US streaming service Peacock this September 16th and is set to air in the UK later this year.

Toby Aromolaran and Georgia Steel left Love Island Games together. Picture: Getty

