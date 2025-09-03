Love Island's Gabby Allen 'signed up' for Love Island Games 2025

3 September 2025, 11:52 | Updated: 3 September 2025, 11:55

Gabby Allen [left]. Cely Vazquez and Toby Aromolaran in Love Island games (2023) [right].
Gabby Allen [left]. Cely Vazquez and Toby Aromolaran in Love Island games (2023) [right]. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island All Stars winner Gabby Allen is the first 'confirmed' contestant for second series of Love Island Games.

When Love Island USA came to an end last month, host Ariana Madix revealed Love Island Games was returning to Peacock this September 16th.

Love Island Games, a spin-off of the dating show we know and love, first aired two years ago in 2023 with an international cast of ex-islanders from around the world. Jack Fowler (Love Island UK series 4) and Justine Ndiba (Love Island USA series 2) won the show together but shared that they'd split four months later.

The first season was hosted by Maya Jama and it saw other UK Love Island legends including Liberty Poole, Curtis Pritchard, Megan Barton-Hanson, Eyal Booker, Scott Van-der Sluis and Toby Aromolaran, take part.

Now it's been reported that Love Island All Stars winner Gabby Allen is set to star on it's second series filmed in Fiji.

Gabby Allen on All Stars
Gabby Allen on All Stars. Picture: ITV

Gabby, who first appeared on Love Island in 2017 for it's third series, took part in the second series of All Stars and sparked a romance with Casey O'Gorman.

The pair ended up winning the show and dating for three months before they revealed their split. When Gabby spoke about the split for the first time it was on Love Island Aftersun, when she told Maya: "You know what, not really that much to report. I feel like when you're in the villa it's very different to when you get out.

"And we're just at very different stages in our lives."

Maya asked if she ever had an inkling that the relationship wasn't going to be long term, to which Gabby started to say: "Well no because he told me that it- let's not get into it."

Casey and Gabby won Love Island All Stars 2
Casey and Gabby won Love Island All Stars 2. Picture: Shutterstock

Now a TV insider has said: "Gabby has been in the mix for Love Island Games for some time, but she wasn’t sure at first if she wanted to do it as her split from Casey was still quite fresh.

"Now, a few months have passed and she feels ready to head back to the villa and give it another whirl. Love Island Games is less about finding love and more about having fun, and Gabby feels like she deserves a good time in the sun."

They added: "If she meets the man of her dreams, great, that’s a bonus but it’s not what she is focussing on."

What it's REALLY like to win Love Island with Casey and Gabby

It was revealed that Gabby would be heading out to Fiji for filming "any day now". While the show will be aired on Peacock in America this month, it's set to air on ITV later this year.

This comes after Casey himself sparked rumours that he was heading to Fiji for Love Island Games. It's become a running joke that Casey will return to one of the Love Island villas for a fourth, yes fourth, time.

Speculation that he was set for Love Island Games when he shared a snap of him and two huge suitcases to his story last week with the text: "See you soon Sydney."

Fans thought this could be a cover up for him going to film the spin-off show. But, for now, he's been sharing lots of snaps of his time in Australia, so it's likely just a holiday and not a cover up at all. However the tabloids did claim that US producers had reached out to Casey's team for the show.

What would you make of a Gabby and Casey reunion in Fiji?

