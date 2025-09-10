Love Island Games 2025 cast and which season they're from revealed

Lucinda and Tyrique are the first UK islanders to be confirmed for Love Island Games 2025. Picture: Peacock

By Abbie Reynolds

The second season of Love Island Games is here! From Lucinda Strafford and Tyrique Hyde to Kay Kay Gray and Kendall Washington here's the cast in full.

After two years, Love Island Games is returning for it's second ever season.

Filmed in Fiji, the game show will now be hosted by Vanderpump rules' Ariana Madix and not UK presenter Maya Jama. It's coming to US streaming service Peacock this September 16th but isn't set to air in the UK until later this year.

Back in 2023, Jack Fowler (Love Island UK season 4) and Justine Ndiba (Love Island USA season 2) won the show together but shared that they'd split four months later.

The stakes are higher in Love Island Games as the prize money is a whopping $100,000 (approx £74,000), rather than the £50,000 up for grabs during the UK's regular series.

With names like Gabby Allen and Toby Aromolaran rumoured to be on the lineup, here's who's actually made the OG lineup... (we'll update this page as the bombshells arrive)

Ariana Madix is the host of Love Island Games 2. Picture: Getty

Who's on Love Island Games 2025?

Charlie Georgiou (USA season 7)

Solène Favreau (France season 2)

Nicola Gauci Borda-Warr (Malta season 1)

Garbi Denteh (Netherlands & Belgium season 4)

Andrea Carmona (USA season 6)

Andreina Santos (USA season 7)

Kay Kay Gray (USA season 5)

Lucinda Strafford (UK season 7 & Australia season 5)

Mert Okatan (Netherlands & Belgium Seasons 2-3)

Chris Seeley (USA season 7)

Tyrique Hyde (UK season 10)

Josh Goldstein (USA season 3)

Isaiah Campbell (USA season 4)

Kendall Washington (USA season 6)

Love Island Games set to return

Kendall Washington (USA season 6)

From: San Diego, California

Age: 28

Instagram: @kendallwashington

TikTok: @kendallwashington8

Kendall Washington is on Love Island Games 2. Picture: Peacock

Isaiah Campbell (USA season 4)

From: Delray, Florida

Age: 24

Instagram: @zayycamp

TikTok: @zayycamp

Isaiah Campbell is on Love Island Games 2. Picture: Peacock

Josh Goldstein (USA season 3)

From: Haverhill, Massachusetts

Age: 28

Instagram: @_josh.goldy_

TikTok: @_josh.goldy_

Josh Goldstein is on Love Island Games 2. Picture: Peacock

Tyrique Hyde (UK season 10)

From: Essex, England

Age: 26

Instagram: @tyriquehyde

TikTok: @tyriquehyde

Tyrique Hyde is on Love Island Games 2. Picture: Peacock

Chris Seeley (USA season 7)

From: Fresno, California

Age: 27

Instagram: @chrisseeley_4

TikTok: @chefbeeley1

Chris Seeley is on Love Island Games 2. Picture: Peacock

Mert Okatan (Netherlands & Belgium Seasons 2-3)

From: Netherlands

Age: 25

Instagram: @mertokatannn

TikTok: @mertokatannn

Mert Okatan is on Love Island Games 2. Picture: Peacock

Lucinda Strafford (UK season 7 & Australia season 5)

From: Brighton, England

Age: 24

Instagram: @lucindastrafford

TikTok: @lucinda

Lucinda Strafford is on Love Island Games 2. Picture: Peacock

Kay Kay Gray (USA season 5)

From: Palestine, Texas

Age: 26

Instagram: @kaykalore

TikTok: @kaykalore4

Kay Kay Gray is on Love Island Games 2. Picture: Peacock

Andreina Santos (USA season 7)

From: Jersey City, New Jersey

Age: 24

Instagram: @andreinasntos

TikTok: @asantosmarte

Andreina Santos is on Love Island Games 2. Picture: Peacock

Andrea Carmona (USA season 6)

From: Miami, Florida

Age: 27

Instagram: @andreacarmonaa

TikTok: @andreacarmonaa

Andrea Carmona is on Love Island Games 2. Picture: Peacock

Garbi Denteh (Netherlands & Belgium season 4)

From: Antwerp, Belgium

Age: 22

Instagram: @garbi.d

TikTok: @garbi5

Garbi Denteh is on Love Island Games 2. Picture: Peacock

Nicola Gauci Borda-Warr (Malta season 1)

From: St. Paul's Bay, Malta

Age: 23

Instagram: @nicolarachelwarr

TikTok: @nicolarachelwarr

Nicola Gauci Borda-Warr is on Love Island Games 2. Picture: Peacock

Solène Favreau (France season 2)

From: Cannes, France

Age: 26

Instagram: @solene22flmrz

TikTok: @solene22flmrz

Solène Favreau is on Love Island Games 2. Picture: Peacock

Charlie Georgiou (USA season 7)

From: Birmingham, UK

Age: 27

Instagram: @charliegeorgio

TikTok: @charliegeorgio

Charlie Georgiou is on Love Island Games 2. Picture: Peacock

Love Island Games begins airing on Peacock on Tuesday, September 16 at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET. It's not going to be streaming in the UK until later on in the year.

