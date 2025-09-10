Love Island Games 2025 cast and which season they're from revealed
10 September 2025, 13:54
The second season of Love Island Games is here! From Lucinda Strafford and Tyrique Hyde to Kay Kay Gray and Kendall Washington here's the cast in full.
After two years, Love Island Games is returning for it's second ever season.
Filmed in Fiji, the game show will now be hosted by Vanderpump rules' Ariana Madix and not UK presenter Maya Jama. It's coming to US streaming service Peacock this September 16th but isn't set to air in the UK until later this year.
Back in 2023, Jack Fowler (Love Island UK season 4) and Justine Ndiba (Love Island USA season 2) won the show together but shared that they'd split four months later.
The stakes are higher in Love Island Games as the prize money is a whopping $100,000 (approx £74,000), rather than the £50,000 up for grabs during the UK's regular series.
With names like Gabby Allen and Toby Aromolaran rumoured to be on the lineup, here's who's actually made the OG lineup... (we'll update this page as the bombshells arrive)
Who's on Love Island Games 2025?
- Charlie Georgiou (USA season 7)
- Solène Favreau (France season 2)
- Nicola Gauci Borda-Warr (Malta season 1)
- Garbi Denteh (Netherlands & Belgium season 4)
- Andrea Carmona (USA season 6)
- Andreina Santos (USA season 7)
- Kay Kay Gray (USA season 5)
- Lucinda Strafford (UK season 7 & Australia season 5)
- Mert Okatan (Netherlands & Belgium Seasons 2-3)
- Chris Seeley (USA season 7)
- Tyrique Hyde (UK season 10)
- Josh Goldstein (USA season 3)
- Isaiah Campbell (USA season 4)
- Kendall Washington (USA season 6)
Love Island Games set to return
Kendall Washington (USA season 6)
From: San Diego, California
Age: 28
Instagram: @kendallwashington
TikTok: @kendallwashington8
Isaiah Campbell (USA season 4)
From: Delray, Florida
Age: 24
Instagram: @zayycamp
TikTok: @zayycamp
Josh Goldstein (USA season 3)
From: Haverhill, Massachusetts
Age: 28
Instagram: @_josh.goldy_
TikTok: @_josh.goldy_
Tyrique Hyde (UK season 10)
From: Essex, England
Age: 26
Instagram: @tyriquehyde
TikTok: @tyriquehyde
Chris Seeley (USA season 7)
From: Fresno, California
Age: 27
Instagram: @chrisseeley_4
TikTok: @chefbeeley1
Mert Okatan (Netherlands & Belgium Seasons 2-3)
From: Netherlands
Age: 25
Instagram: @mertokatannn
TikTok: @mertokatannn
Lucinda Strafford (UK season 7 & Australia season 5)
From: Brighton, England
Age: 24
Instagram: @lucindastrafford
TikTok: @lucinda
Kay Kay Gray (USA season 5)
From: Palestine, Texas
Age: 26
Instagram: @kaykalore
TikTok: @kaykalore4
Andreina Santos (USA season 7)
From: Jersey City, New Jersey
Age: 24
Instagram: @andreinasntos
TikTok: @asantosmarte
Andrea Carmona (USA season 6)
From: Miami, Florida
Age: 27
Instagram: @andreacarmonaa
TikTok: @andreacarmonaa
Garbi Denteh (Netherlands & Belgium season 4)
From: Antwerp, Belgium
Age: 22
Instagram: @garbi.d
TikTok: @garbi5
Nicola Gauci Borda-Warr (Malta season 1)
From: St. Paul's Bay, Malta
Age: 23
Instagram: @nicolarachelwarr
TikTok: @nicolarachelwarr
Solène Favreau (France season 2)
From: Cannes, France
Age: 26
Instagram: @solene22flmrz
TikTok: @solene22flmrz
Charlie Georgiou (USA season 7)
From: Birmingham, UK
Age: 27
Instagram: @charliegeorgio
TikTok: @charliegeorgio
Love Island Games begins airing on Peacock on Tuesday, September 16 at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET. It's not going to be streaming in the UK until later on in the year.
