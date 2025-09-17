When does Love Island Games 2 come on? Episode schedule revealed

17 September 2025, 18:05

Love Island Games 2 is back on our TV screens
Love Island Games 2 is back on our TV screens. Picture: Peacock

By Zoe Adams

What time is Love Island Games on tonight? And how many episodes a week are there? Here's all the viewing details you need.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island Games 2 is back on our screens with a cast list full of familiar faces from all around the world - but when is it on?

Playing on channel Peacock, with a different schedule to the summer and winter series, Love Island Games 2 episodes are dropping on days we're not typically used to so it's important you're clued up on the TV schedule.

This series is sure to be another season full of drama, love and competitiveness as the contestants, which includes Tyrique Hyde and Lucinda Strafford from the UK, go head to head for the chance got win a prize fund of $100,000 (around £73,000).

Just like normal Love Island, the cast are looking for a suitable partner with all the added issues of bombshells and dumpings. But just to make things that bit more intense, there will be lots of games and challenges along the way.

Lucinda Strafford from the UK and Australia series is on the games
Lucinda Strafford from the UK and Australia series is on the games. Picture: Peacock

What days is Love Island Games 2 on?

The show, presented by Ariana Madix, started on Tuesday 16th September with a special two hour episode.

Going forward, you can watch fresh episodes every day other than a Wednesday and Saturday (except for the first week where they will show an instalment on this day).

To clarify, there will be a new show every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Sunday in the US but expect the episode to drop the next morning if you're viewing in the UK.

Saturday brings us an episode of Love Island Aftersun, hosted by Maura Higgins, where we get a weekly recap of all the events from the past week. This also includes guests, former islanders and behind-the-scenes snippets.

What time is Love Island Games 2 on and how long is an episode?

As the show is aired on an American TV channel Peacock, UK audiences will experience a slight delay to new shows.

Episodes will drop in America every evening at 6pm PT or 9pm ET with the British audience being able to watch the following day from 2am GMT.

Each programme will be a packed 60 minutes of the latest, news, chaos and love triangles from the exotic villa in Fiji.

How can you watch Love Island Games 2 in the UK?

As it's an American channel, you can only watch if you have Sky or streaming platform NOW.

If you don't have those, you can always watch Love Island Games 1 on ITVX.

