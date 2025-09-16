Meet the Love Island Games 2 cast from all over the world

Love Island Games 2 is returning in 2025 with a cast full of familiar faces. Picture: Peacock

By Zoe Adams

What country are the Love Island Games season 2's cast from? How old are the contestants and what series where they on? Here's everything you need to know about islanders looking for more than love.

The Love Island fun of 2025 is not over yet as following on from the summer and winter series, we now have Love Island Games 2 to enjoy.

Bringing islanders together from all over the world, including the UK, America and France, we'll see the new cast land on the exotic island of Fiji where they're not only looking for love, but to also be the best in the games which will see them win that all important prize fund.

Presented by Ariana Madix, with our very own Maura Higgins hosting the spin off show, we'll see contestants like Andrea Carmona, Lucinda Stafford and Mert Okatan compete in the latest Love Island Games.

So who are the cast and contestants for 2025? Here's everything you need to know from ages to where they're from.

Lucinda Strafford is dabbling in Love Island for a third time. Picture: Peacock

Love Island Games cast from the UK

Lucinda Strafford

Age: 25

From: Brighton

Previous series: Love Island UK season 7 and Love Island Australia season 5

Instagram: @lucindastrafford

Tyrique Hyde is taking on Love Island Games 2. Picture: Peacock

Tyrique Hyde

Age: 26

From: London, UK

Previous series: Love Island UK season 10

Instagram: @tyriquehyde

Andrea Carmona rose to fame on Love Island USA. Picture: Peacock

Love Island Games cast from the USA

Andrea Carmona

Age: 27

From: Florida

Previous series: Love Island USA season 6

Instagram: @andreacarmonaa

Andreina Santos is heading to Fiji for Love Island Games. Picture: Peacock

Andreina Santos

Age: 24

From: New Jersey

Previous series: Love Island USA season 7

Instagram: @andreinasntos

Charlie Georgiou appeared on Love Island USA but is actually from the UK. Picture: Peacock

Charlie Georgiou

Age: 27

From: Birmingham, UK

Previous series: Love Island USA season 7

Instagram: @charliegeorgio

Chris Seeley is heading back to an exotic island to find love. Picture: Peacock

Chris Seeley

Age: 27

From: California

Previous series: Love Island USA season 7

Instagram: @chrisseeley_4

Isaiah Campbell appeared on Love Island Games season 7 in the USA. Picture: Peacock

Isaiah Campbell

Age: 24

From: Florida

Previous series: Love Island USA season 4

Instagram: @zayycamp

Love Island Games is welcoming Josh Goldstein. Picture: Peacock

Josh Goldstein

Age: 29

From: Massachusetts

Previous series: Love Island USA season 3

Instagram: @_josh.goldy_

Kay Kay Gray is swapping her home town of Texas for Fiji for the games. Picture: Peacock

Kay Kay Gray

Age: 25

From: Texas

Previous series: Love Island USA season 5

Instagram: @kaykalore

Kendall Washington is hoping to find love and win at Love Island Games 2025. Picture: Peacock

Kendall Washington

Age: 29

From: San Diego

Previous series: Love Island USA season 6

Instagram: @kendallwashington

Garbi Dentah is bringing her European vibes to the Fiji Love Island Games. Picture: Peacock

Love Island's Game cast from the Netherlands

Garbi Denteh

Age: 22

From: Antwerp, Belgium

Previous series: Love Island Netherlands and Belgium season 4

Instagram: @garbi.d

Mert Okatan from the Netherlands is heading to Fiji for Love Island Games 2. Picture: Peacock

Mert Okatan

Age: 25

From: Lochem, Netherlands

Previous series: Love Island Netherlands and Belgium season 2 and 3

Instagram: @mertokatannn

Nicola Gauci Borda-Warr is the only Love Island Games 2 contestant from Malta. Picture: Peacock

Love Island Games cast from Malta

Nicola Gauci Borda-Warr

Age: 23

From: St Paul's Bay, Malta

Previous series: Love Island Malta season 1

Instagram: @nicolarachelwarr

Solène Favreau appeared on Love Island France. Picture: Peacock

Love Island Games cast from France

Solène Favreau

Age: 26

From: Cannes

Previous series: Love Island France season 2

Instagram: @solene22flmrz

