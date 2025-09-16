Meet the Love Island Games 2 cast from all over the world

On Air Now
16 September 2025, 17:27
What country are the Love Island Games season 2's cast from? How old are the contestants and what series where they on? Here's everything you need to know about islanders looking for more than love.
The Love Island fun of 2025 is not over yet as following on from the summer and winter series, we now have Love Island Games 2 to enjoy.
Bringing islanders together from all over the world, including the UK, America and France, we'll see the new cast land on the exotic island of Fiji where they're not only looking for love, but to also be the best in the games which will see them win that all important prize fund.
Presented by Ariana Madix, with our very own Maura Higgins hosting the spin off show, we'll see contestants like Andrea Carmona, Lucinda Stafford and Mert Okatan compete in the latest Love Island Games.
So who are the cast and contestants for 2025? Here's everything you need to know from ages to where they're from.
Age: 25
From: Brighton
Previous series: Love Island UK season 7 and Love Island Australia season 5
Instagram: @lucindastrafford
Age: 26
From: London, UK
Previous series: Love Island UK season 10
Instagram: @tyriquehyde
Age: 27
From: Florida
Previous series: Love Island USA season 6
Instagram: @andreacarmonaa
Age: 24
From: New Jersey
Previous series: Love Island USA season 7
Instagram: @andreinasntos
Age: 27
From: Birmingham, UK
Previous series: Love Island USA season 7
Instagram: @charliegeorgio
Age: 27
From: California
Previous series: Love Island USA season 7
Instagram: @chrisseeley_4
Age: 24
From: Florida
Previous series: Love Island USA season 4
Instagram: @zayycamp
Age: 29
From: Massachusetts
Previous series: Love Island USA season 3
Instagram: @_josh.goldy_
Age: 25
From: Texas
Previous series: Love Island USA season 5
Instagram: @kaykalore
Age: 29
From: San Diego
Previous series: Love Island USA season 6
Instagram: @kendallwashington
Age: 22
From: Antwerp, Belgium
Previous series: Love Island Netherlands and Belgium season 4
Instagram: @garbi.d
Age: 25
From: Lochem, Netherlands
Previous series: Love Island Netherlands and Belgium season 2 and 3
Instagram: @mertokatannn
Age: 23
From: St Paul's Bay, Malta
Previous series: Love Island Malta season 1
Instagram: @nicolarachelwarr
Age: 26
From: Cannes
Previous series: Love Island France season 2
Instagram: @solene22flmrz
